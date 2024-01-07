Iran is mourning and vowing revenge after the bloodiest terrorist attack in 40 years

#Iran #mourning #vowing #revenge #bloodiest #terrorist #attack #years

It caused serious international alarm when explosions rocked an Iranian commemoration on Wednesday, a day after the liquidation of an important international link of Hamas in Beirut. Due to the diversionary actions and liquidations of recent years, many feared that Israel wanted to repay its old enemy for supporting Hamas, and that the action, which is also a slap in the face, could give another escalation push to the war in Gaza.

The severity of the explosions is indicated not only by the 84 deaths and more than 200 wounded, but also by the event itself, where they took place. This was nothing more than a commemoration on the fourth anniversary of the death of Kászim Sülejmáni, head of the department responsible for special operations and foreign missions of the Revolutionary Guard. Suleimani was the one who in the 2010s raised Iran to the dominant power of the Middle East with a series of client wars, and on January 4, 2020, he became a “martyr” of special significance in the Shia identity in an American drone strike.

A bomb awaited the escapees as well

The international community is currently making enormous – mostly diplomatic – efforts to ensure that the war in Gaza does not affect Lebanon, Syria or Red Sea shipping, and the attacks and provocations testing Israel’s borders all come from Iran’s vassals and allies.

The pulse of the diplomats was raised to near-heart attack levels by the fact that Iranian President Ebrahim Raíszi, in addition to flogging the United States, made Israel responsible in this situation – while it was already clear from the first bits of news that the circumstances of the explosions did not at all correspond to the liquidations previously aimed at hindering Iran’s nuclear program, for example and on Israel, which is already carrying out strikes (the Jewish state watches the nuclear developments of the regimes that threaten it with suspicious eyes).

There were conflicting reports about the nature of the explosive devices and their activation until Friday, but it is certain that the action carried out in Kerman in eastern Iran – in contrast to the Israeli actions of the past decades –

it was not directed against a specific facility or a specific person, its purpose was indiscriminate killing.

The first explosive device placed on the route leading to the tomb, at the parking lot of the Golzar Sohada cemetery, went off 700 meters from the Sülejmáni tomb, and the second bomb was hidden as far as possible from the detonation along the escape route of those trying to escape. Even if it was hidden, the statement of the Islamic State, which then claimed responsibility for the attack, states that two of its terrorists wearing explosive belts carried out the attacks.

Satellite image of commemorators gathering at the Kerman cemetery on January 3, 2024, just before the attack – Photo: MaxarTechnologies via

American intelligence confirmed the responsibility of the organization that built a fundamentalist mafia state in the Sunni regions of Syria and Iraq from 2013 and shocked the world with viral executions and bloody terrorist attacks, and what is even more important, Iran no longer accuses Israel. In other words, it seems that the bloody terrorist attack in Kerman will not raise the temperature of the simmering conflict around Israel.

It would greatly contribute to certainty if we knew the assassins, however, Interior Minister Ahman Vahidi only said on Friday that arrests were made in five cities in connection with the assassination.

Islamic State at the iconic commander’s tomb

There has not been such a serious attack in Iran since August 1978, when Shiite extremists protesting against the secular regime of the Pahlavi Shah doused a cinema in the city of Abadan with kerosene and then set fire to it – where, by the way, the film Gavaznha, which was very critical of the regime, was being screened in the building. 377 people burned in it.

The assassins were still Islamist extremists 45 years later, but these Islamists belonged to the Shiites’ fiercest opponents, the Islamic State.

The Islamic State follows the teachings of the most radical school of Sunni Islam, the Wahhabi school of law. In the name of Wahhabi teachings, groups have been carrying out massacres and robbery campaigns against Iraqi Shiites for more than two hundred years, a particularly popular target being the holy city of Shiites, the Iraqi city of Kerbala, where the remains of the martyr Imam Hussein are kept. In the 2000s, the fanatics of al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (which, by the way, is recognized and propagated as the only official trend in Saudi Arabia) waged jihad against “Satan worshipers” in the name of Wahhabi Islam.

We wrote about the Shia-Sunni opposition and its origins in more detail here.

The raison d’être of the jihadists of our time is to incite tensions with religious minorities. In the surprisingly religiously diverse Middle East, from the Yazidis to the Alawites, there are countless potential victims for the Sunni extremists, but due to historical contrasts, the most popular targets have always been the scattered Shiites outside of Iran. The terrorists of the Islamic State’s vilayet in Afghanistan regularly blow up the mosques and schools of the local Hazara minority, the remnants of the Caliphate, which was destroyed in 2017, like to attack Iraqi Shiite militias and neighborhoods (it is worth noting that the Shiites are not entirely innocent in fueling the conflict in Syria or Iraq, and the nor are frictions of a purely religious nature).

Even Iran, which claims to be the patron of more than 300 million Shiites and has made the movement a state religion, has not been able to completely remove itself from the terrorist attacks of the Islamic State. In 2017, four assailants disguised as women broke into the parliament building in Tehran, from which they were only able to smoke them out in a firefight lasting several hours; and a suicide bomber blew himself up together with some of his entourage in the mausoleum of Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the theocratic regime, also located in Tehran.

In addition to the assassins, a total of 18 people died and 52 were wounded in the parallel actions. In retaliation, the Revolutionary Guard, which also had control over Iran’s missile force, fired six ballistic missiles at the Syrian city of Deir-ez-Zor, which was still the last bastion of the Caliphate (demonstrating Iran’s striking power to its regional opponents as well).

Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah (right), and Major General Qasem Suleimani, the late Quds commander responsible for the international operations of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, pictured with the missiles on a mural in Yemen – Photo: Mohammed Hamoud / Getty Images

There are far fewer opportunities for a similar large-scale, demonstrative retaliatory action in 2024. Not that there isn’t a demand for it. At the funeral of the victims on Friday, Hossejn Salami, the current commander of the Revolutionary Guard, said: “Wherever you are, we will catch up with you”, while the mourners shouted “Revenge! Revenge!”. And President Ebrahim Raisi declared, “Our enemies will see the power of Iran, and the whole world will experience our strength and capabilities.”

Phantom pain from caliphate

However, it was not by chance that the president added to the vague threat, which did not specifically name the Islamic State, that “The military leadership will decide where and when to take action”, because it is difficult to deliver a visible and/or sensitive blow to the terrorist organization.

Just as the Islamic State rose from a few terrorist cells to a militia and then to a quasi-state force after the numerous destruction of al-Qaeda in Iraq, under the pressure of the international coalition – in which the United States and Iran fought on the same side – it gradually regressed into a militia and then into a loose network of terrorist cells. After the disappearance of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and his liquidation in 2019, the “caliphs” are depreciating faster and faster, and the Islamic State has already lost all of its statehood, i.e. it has no territory under its authority and no institutions. That said, the Islamic State itself is still attractive as a franchise in regions where

the state-like operation of the state in the Western sense is an illusion, there is a blameworthy/vegable religious minority at hand, and there are a few thousand impoverished, embittered and fanatical men who can be turned into terrorists.

The Islamic State is therefore active in many areas where Iran’s hand (even if its palm is a militia and its fingers are short-range ballistic missiles) can theoretically reach. However, it is doubtful whether Tehran will accept a raid on, say, the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, or whether it will fire a few ballistic missiles into Somalia.

It is more likely that he is thinking in countries whose leadership does not stand in his way – from the emerging Iraq and Syria, according to an August report of the US National Counter-Terrorism Center quoted by , experienced jihadists have already fled the American, Russian, Syrian, Iraqi, from Kurdish and even Turkish forces. Moreover, according to analysts, the constant targeted liquidations – three of its leaders and 13 local commanders have been sidelined since 2022 – are seriously undermining the power of the Islamic State. The Islamic State is carrying out fewer and fewer terrorist acts and raids worldwide, only in Africa has its activity increased.