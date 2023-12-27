Iran Responds to General Killed in Israeli Bombing, Promises Revenge

#Iran #Responds #General #Killed #Israeli #Bombing #Promises #Revenge

International

Tommy Patrio Sorongan, CNBC Indonesia

News

Wednesday, 12/27/2023 13:05 WIB

Photo: Ebrahim Raisi (REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – A senior officer in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed by an Israeli bomb, Monday. This happened when Tel Aviv launched air attacks on the Syrian capital, Damascus.

According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, Brigadier General Razi Mousavi was killed in an attack in Sayeda Zeinab. Three rounds of ammunition reportedly hit the compound where Mousavi was located although there was no information about other victims in the attack.

Photo: Razi Mousavi. (REUTERS)

Razi Mousavi. (REUTERS)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi responded to the incident. He vowed that Israel would definitely pay for this crime.

“Undoubtedly, this action is a sign of frustration, helplessness and incompetence of the Zionist regime that took over the region,” Raisi said in a statement, quoted AFP, Wednesday (27/12/2023).

Retaliation is also said Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. It men-tweet that Israel would face a “difficult countdown”.

Please note that Mousavi is responsible for coordinating the military alliance between Iran and Syria. He is believed by Israel to be deeply involved in Tehran’s efforts to supply weapons to its proxies in the region, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.

Tasnim’s report said Mousavi was “one of the oldest IRGC advisers on Syria”. He was close to the former head of the IRGC’s Quds force, Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in 2020.

Hezbollah itself considers the killing to be a violation committed by Israel. “Shameless,” said the group referring to the Zionist State.

In a recent statement carried by Iranian media, the IRGC confirmed that Mousavi was killed near Damascus and threatened revenge. The IRGC said that “the barbaric takeover of the Zionist regime will bear the consequences”.

Meanwhile, the main spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, declined to comment on the report. Although the Israeli military does not comment on specific strikes in Syria, it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of strikes against Iran-backed groups.

This attack occurred when an Iranian-backed resistance group launched an invasion of Israeli territory. This was done in response to Tel Aviv’s military action in Gaza, Palestine, which killed 20 thousand civilians.

Israel argued that its attack was carried out to destroy the Hamas militia. Hamas is known to have invaded Israeli territory on October 7 because of the attack on the Al Aqsa Mosque in early 2023 and Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

Watch the video below:

10 Weeks of War, More Than 20,000 Palestinians Killed

(sef/sef)