Iran Revenge? Explosion Shakes the Israeli Embassy

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – An explosion rocked the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, India, Tuesday. There were no casualties in that incident.

Indian news networks reported that a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found near the blast site. Indian Express reported that the letter was typed and “harsh” in nature but provided no further details regarding it.

In an interview with Indian television, Israeli Embassy spokesman Guy Nir said staff heard an explosion from inside the building. The incident took place in the afternoon local time.

“We believed the location was close and later we found out the location was close to the embassy,” Nir was quoted as saying Times of IsraelWednesday (27/12/2023).

“We called Delhi police and our security team there to investigate the situation.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s Deputy Ambassador to India Ohad Nakash Kaynar told Asian News International that the Israeli security team is cooperating fully with local Delhi security to investigate the blast. The process is still being carried out.

Explosions at the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi have occurred several times. In 2021, an explosion outside the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi damaged a car but caused no injuries, in an attack that India said was carried out by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps branch of the Quds Force.

In February 2012, the wife of an Israeli military attaché was injured in a car bomb attack in New Delhi. Indian police concluded that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps was also behind the bombing.

It is known that this explosion occurred after a senior advisor in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Sayyad Razi Mousavi, was killed in an Israeli air strike outside the Syrian capital, Damascus, Monday. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed that Israel “will definitely pay for this crime”.

This attack itself occurred when several Iranian-backed resistance groups launched attacks on Israeli territory. This was done in response to Tel Aviv’s military action in Gaza, Palestine, which killed 20 thousand civilians.

Israel argued that its attack was carried out to destroy the Hamas militia. The group is known to have invaded Israeli territory on October 7 and killed 1,400 people.

