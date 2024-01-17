Iran says it targeted an Iranian terrorist group in Pakistan

#Iran #targeted #Iranian #terrorist #group #Pakistan

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

“As far as Pakistan is concerned, none of the citizens of a friendly and brotherly country, Pakistan, have been targeted by Iranian missiles and drones,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“The target was the so-called Jaish al-Adl group, which is an Iranian terrorist group,” he added.

The raid came late on Tuesday after Tehran also carried out strikes in Iraq and Syria against what it said were “anti-Iranian terrorist groups”.

Pakistan condemned the strike near their shared border, recalled its ambassador from Iran and prevented Tehran’s envoy from returning to Islamabad.

A few hours before the attack, Pakistan’s interim Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (Anwaar Haq Kakar) met H. Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the Davos Forum.

Amir-Abdollahian said the Iranian attack on Pakistani territory was in response to recent deadly attacks by the Jaish al-Adl group in the Shiite republic, particularly in Rask, located in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan.

A policeman was killed in an attack on the city’s police station on January 10, nearly a month after 11 police officers were killed in a similar attack in the area.

Responsibility for both attacks was claimed by the Sunni Muslim extremist group “Jaish al Adl”, which was formed in 2012 and is blacklisted by Iran.

“The group has taken refuge in some parts of Pakistan’s Balochistan province,” Amir-Abdollahian said, adding that “we have spoken to Pakistani officials several times about this.”

The foreign minister said Iran respects Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, but “will not allow the country’s national security to be compromised or played with.”

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$