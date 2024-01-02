Iran sends warship into Red Sea after US attack on Houthis | Abroad

Iran sent a warship into the Red Sea on Monday, just a day after a US attack that reportedly killed 10 Houthis attacking commercial ships. American media report this.

The Alborz, an Iranian ship from the 1960s, entered the sea on the same day that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian praised the Houthis. According to state media, he praised the “strong and powerful stance of the Houthis in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine.”

The action therefore follows a day after a US attack on December 31 on four Houthi ships after they attempted to attack a commercial ship. Ten Houthis were killed. Helicopters from several US warships in the region reportedly attacked four “Iranian-backed Houthi boats” in response to an SOS from a Singapore ship. Three boats were sunk, the Americans reported.

Twenty attacks

The Houthis have regularly fired missiles and drones at foreign ships in the Red Sea since November. So far, they have carried out almost twenty attacks, causing some shipping companies to stop sailing through the sea altogether.

Iranian state media did not link it to the American attack, but only reported that the decision “comes amid rising tensions following retaliatory attacks by the Houthis on ships affiliated with Israel.” Furthermore, the Islamic Republic News Agency reports that Iranian warships “have been operating in open waters since 2009 to secure shipping lines, fight pirates and carry out other missions.”

