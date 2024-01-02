Iran sent a warship to the Red Sea

#Iran #warship #Red #Sea

The Iranian destroyer Alborz sailed through the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, a key passage between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, on Monday. The development further aggravates the already tense situation in the canal, through which about 12% of global trade passes. Iran’s action could be seen as a response to the US-led maritime task force, which was established last month to prevent attacks on other ships by Tehran-backed Houthi rebels.

On the 20th of November, attacks were launched against ships that were said to be bound for Israel or owned by Israeli organizations. This was an attempt to curb the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip after Hamas launched an unexpected attack on Israel on October 7. According to a Pentagon report, the twenty hijacked a container ship and launched more than 100 drone and ballistic missile attacks on 10 merchant ships in one month.

In recent days, three twenty-something boats tried to board the Maersk Hangzhou when helicopters from two American destroyers in the Red Sea, the USS Eisenhower and the USS Gravely, responded to the ship’s distress call. Despite the verbal warnings, the Husi fighters opened fire on the helicopters, as a result of which they sank three boats.

Cover image source: Getty Images