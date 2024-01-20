Iranian and Hezbollah Commanders Help Houthis Launch Attacks on US and Israeli Ships

#Iranian #Hezbollah #Commanders #Houthis #Launch #Attacks #Israeli #Ships

Military cadets salute during a military funeral procession for Houthi fighters killed in recent US-led attacks on Houthi targets, in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

GAZA – Commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group are in Yemen to help direct and monitor Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping. This was revealed by four regional sources and two Iranian sources to .

Iran – which arms, trains and funds the Houthi group – increased its arms supplies to the militia following the war in Gaza, which erupted after Iran-backed Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Tehran has provided advanced drones, anti-ship cruise missiles, precision ballistic missiles and medium-range missiles to the Houthis, who began targeting commercial ships in November in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

“IRGC commanders and advisers also provided knowledge, data and intelligence support to determine which of the dozens of ships that travel through the Red Sea every day were destined for Israel and were Houthi targets,” four sources told .

Washington said last month that Iran was heavily involved in planning operations against ships in the Red Sea and that its intelligence was crucial to allowing the Houthis to target the ships.

In response to a request for comment on this story, the White House referred to previous public comments about how Iran supports the Houthis.

In his weekly press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani repeatedly denied that Tehran was involved in the Red Sea attacks carried out by the Houthi group. The IRGC’s public relations office did not respond to a request for comment.

However, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam denied any involvement by Iran or Hezbollah in helping direct the Red Sea offensive. A Hezbollah spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.