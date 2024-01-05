Iranian General Vows to avenge Death of 84 ISIS Blast Victims

#Iranian #General #Vows #avenge #Death #ISIS #Blast #Victims

Teheran –

The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, vowed to avenge the deaths of 84 victims killed in a bomb blast claimed by the radical group Islamic State (ISIS).

As reported Al ArabiyaFriday (5/1/2024), dozens of people died as a result of two bomb explosions that occurred on the anniversary of the death of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general who was killed in a United States (US) drone attack in Iraq in 2020.

The bomb explosion rocked the commemoration held at Soleimani’s grave in the city of Kerman on Wednesday (3/1) local time.

Salami, while attending the funeral of the victims of the bomb blast, emphasized that their deaths would be avenged.

“We will find you wherever you are,” said Salami in his statement, referring to ISIS which was behind the bomb blast.

ISIS, in its claim submitted via Telegram, claimed that two of its members detonated explosive belts in the midst of a crowd of people gathered in the cemetery area in the city of Kerman.

“The jihadist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for two bombings in Iran,” ISIS claimed.

