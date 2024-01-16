Iran’s revenge on Israel near the US consulate: hit Iraq with ballistic missiles

#Irans #revenge #Israel #consulate #hit #Iraq #ballistic #missiles

This is in retaliation for the killings of IRGC commanders by Israel, the IRGC said on its website. The Revolutionary Guard described the target in Iraq’s Kurdish regions as an espionage center for Israel’s Mossad secret service.

“We assure our beloved nation that offensive operations by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will continue until every drop of martyrs’ blood is avenged,” the IRGC said in a statement.

Loud explosions were heard in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil late Monday night. Several rockets struck near the new US consulate, which is still under construction, witnesses said. Security sources in Erbil told the dpa news agency that “Iranian missiles fell on farms north of Erbil and hit people’s houses and property.”

Sources said four civilians were killed and five others were injured.

Since the start of the Gaza war in 2023 in October, the situation in the region is extremely tense. No IRGC rocket attacks were recorded until Monday. However, Iran-linked strike groups have frequently attacked targets in Syria and Iraq in recent months.

Since the Islamic revolution in 1979 Israel and the United States are considered Iran’s main enemies.

December 25 of last year. A suspected Israeli airstrike killed a senior IRGC official in Syria. Tehran has vowed to retaliate.