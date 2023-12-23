Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Threatens to Close the Mediterranean Sea

#Irans #Revolutionary #Guard #Threatens #Close #Mediterranean #Sea

A handout photo provided by the official website of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) (SEPAHNEWS) shows an Iranian-made Fattah (hypersonic) missile during an opening ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday (6/6/2023). According to Iran’s IRGC, Iran has created a hypersonic missile capable of traveling 15 times the speed of sound over a distance of 1,400 km.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, TEHERAN — Iranian media reported that the Commander of the Revolutionary Guards said they could close the Mediterranean Sea if the United States (US) and its allies continued to commit “crimes” in Gaza. But it doesn’t explain how.

Iran supports Hamas in its war against the Israeli invasion. Tehran also accuses the US of supporting crimes in Gaza in Israel’s weeks-long bombardment that killed tens of thousands of people and forced much of the population to flee.

“They will immediately wait for the closure of the Mediterranean Sea, (Strait) of Gibraltar and other waters,” said the coordinator of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, as quoted by the news agency. TasnimSaturday (23/12/2023).

Over the past month the Houthis in Yemen have carried out attacks on commercial ships sailing through the Red Sea. The Iran-backed group said the attacks were in response to Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

Houthi attacks have prompted shipping companies to change their routes. The White House said Iran was “heavily involved” in planning operations to attack commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Iran does not have direct access to the Mediterranean Sea and it is not known how they will try to close off the waters. Although Naqdi spoke of “the birth of new resistance forces and the closure of other waters.

“Yesterday, the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz were a nightmare for them and now they are trapped in the Red Sea,” Naqdi said in the report Tasnim.

The only Iranian-backed groups in the Mediterranean are Hezbollah in Lebanon and its allies in Syria, just beyond Gibraltar.

sumber :