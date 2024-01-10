Iraq Prepares to Expel US Military Troops, This is the Trigger

#Iraq #Prepares #Expel #Military #Troops #Trigger

The Iraqi government is starting the process to expel United States (US)-led international military coalition forces from its country. What is behind this decision by the Baghdad authorities?

As reported Wednesday (10/1/2024), the move was announced by the office of Prime Minister (PM) Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Friday (5/1) local time, or a day after the US military killed a militia leader in Baghdad in retaliation for attacks on its military personnel in Iraq.

The death of the Iraqi militia leader sparked anger among pro-Iran militia groups who demanded the Iraqi government end the presence of the US military coalition in the country.

“The government is setting a date for the start of a bilateral committee to permanently end the presence of international coalition forces in Iraq,” said a statement released by the Iraqi PM’s office.

A Baghdad government official added that the bilateral committee would include representatives of the military coalition.

The US is known to have 900 troops stationed in Syria and 2,500 troops in Iraq in a mission said to provide advice and assist local forces trying to prevent the rise of the radical Islamic State (ISIS) group.

ISIS, in 2014, controlled most of the territory in Syria and Iraq before being finally defeated several years later. Baghdad authorities declared victory over ISIS in its territory in December 2017.

