Iraq Urges US Military Troops to Leave Their Country

#Iraq #Urges #Military #Troops #Leave #Country

Baghdad –

Iraq began the process of expelling military coalition forces led by the United States (US). Meanwhile, the US admitted that it had no plans to withdraw troops from Iraq.

Reported , Wednesday (10/1/2024), this step was announced by the office of Iraqi Prime Minister (PM) Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Friday (5/1) local time. The announcement came a day after the US military killed a militia leader in Baghdad in retaliation for attacks on its military personnel in Iraq.

The death of the Iraqi militia leader sparked anger among pro-Iran militia groups who demanded the Iraqi government end the presence of the US military coalition in the country. Sudani said Iraq was discussing a date to begin permanently expelling the US military.

“The government is setting a date for the start of a bilateral committee to permanently end the presence of international coalition forces in Iraq,” said a statement released by the Iraqi PM’s office.

A Baghdad government official said the bilateral committee would include representatives of the military coalition. The US has placed 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 troops in Iraq for the purpose of providing advice and assistance to local forces to prevent the rise of the Islamic State group (ISIS).

ISIS, in 2014, controlled large areas of Syria and Iraq before being defeated several years later. Baghdad authorities declared victory over ISIS in its territory in December 2017.

PM Sudani is known to have limited control over several Iran-backed factions in Iraq. The pro-Iran faction’s support was needed by Sudani to win elections a year ago and now they form a strong bloc in his governing coalition.

“We emphasize our firm position in ending the existence of the international coalition once the justification for its existence is ended,” said PM Sudani.

A Sudani political adviser believes the PM is under great pressure from Shiite parties close to Iran. These parties seek to end the US presence in Iraqi territory.

It is still unclear whether the announcement made by PM Sudani was solely aimed at internal and political interests or whether the committee he mentioned would actually carry out the inevitable process of ending the US military presence in Iraq.

Read more on the next page.

(haf/fas)