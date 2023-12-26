Irinel Columbeanu and the business that ruined him

#Irinel #Columbeanu #business #ruined

Irinel Columbeanu was one of the most popular social figures in Romania. The owner of a fortune estimated at many millions of euros, he became very well known thanks to the series of shows in which he appeared with his young wife, Monica. Together they opened, almost daily, the mundane sections of the newspapers.

Irinel Columbeanu ended up spending his life, alone, abandoned by almost everyone, in an asylum in Ghermanesti. The former millionaire, who once held the worldly columns in the Romanian press, ended up bankrupt.

The fall occurred after he lost his money in a business with construction materials, in Târgul Cărbunesti. Columbeanu was convinced to invest his money in a so-called miracle cement – Columbeanite – which was going to revolutionize the construction market. A controversial figure at the time, Clement Mocanu, the author of the “invention”, convinced him. The business didn’t work, and the millionaire ended up in a wooden ditch

Irinel Columbeanu, about the failed business

Irinel Columbeanu spoke about the bad investment he made in a construction materials factory at Târgul Cărbunesti. After losing everything, the former millionaire regrets that he was not more careful and that he got carried away.

“The decline started with the adventure that I initiated in Târgu Cărbuneşti. I mean that material, the columbianite. I invested all the money I had, millions of euros. The deal didn’t work out, it was like trying to push a train with my bare hands. I didn’t have enough money, I had a lot to invest in that factory. It still exists now, but it is being liquidated”, recalls Irinel Columbeanu.

“Adventure”, as the former millionaire now calls it, began once he associated with a controversial character from Gorj, Clement Mocanu. The two invested – Columbeanu’s money plus a bank loan – in the construction materials factory, Turbocim.

A business destined for bankruptcy

The business with the new cement cost Irinel Columbeanu, around 13 million euros, part of the money, 5.7 million euros, taken on credit from the bank. The factory was not successful and the business went bankrupt. The factory was called Construct Materna Columbeanu, and then Turbocim, and the goal was to produce the perfect cement.

In 2013, Ion Columbeanu, the millionaire’s father, spoke in an interview, quoted by Impact de Gorj, about the ins and outs of the bankruptcy business. Among other things, Columbeanu Sr. said that, in fact, Clement Mocanu, the one who managed the Târgul Cărbunesti factory, would have been the “godfather of the Columbeanite”. Moreover, according to the cited source, he accuses him of embezzlement, about 7 million euros.

It is certain that Mocanu sued “Iri”, demanding the bankruptcy of the columbeanite factory, in 2009, for a debt of approximately 1.5 million euros.

Clement Mocanu Photo source: Facebook

Irinel Columbeanu lost all his possessions

The decline of the millionaire started from the failed investment in Târgu Cărbunesti. The bank demanded its money back, and Irinel had problems returning the loan. As a result, the lands and properties he owned in Bucharest were put up for sale. At one point, he tried to transfer them to his father’s name, to avoid execution, but he didn’t succeed.

“I started to sell the goods, being forced by the bank that granted me a loan, and after I ran for the Capital City Hall, they saw fit to declare the loan overdue. Probably thinking that I won’t be able to return the loan, even though I had returned a good part of it”, Irinel Columbeanu told Romania TV.

Clement Mocanu, the associate of Irinel Columbeanu, from Turbocim, had a rather bad image in the area. In 2004, he reported himself to the DNA on the grounds that he had given a bribe to the former president of the Gorj County Council, Nicolae Mischie. Later, Mischie was also sentenced to four years in prison. This did not prevent the millionaire from taking him as a business partner, without taking any safety measures.

Irinel and Monica Source goto. EVZ

The villa from Izvorani reached the lawyer

And once the decline occurred, the millionaire lost everything, including the villa in Izvorani, where so many worldly shows were filmed. Currently, Irinel Columbeanu’s house, which burned down in the fire, has become the property of his lawyer. He secured a loan from his lawyer with the house and failed to return the money to her.

“I didn’t learn anything about the house from Izvorani until I talked to the person who was left with that house. Some works by Sabin Bălaşa disappeared, the frescoes were not found after the fire, some stumps were found in their place. They were pulled from the wall, torn away. The house now belongs to my ex-lawyer who helped me in the divorce process. Because she gave me some money that I guaranteed with this house”, says the former millionaire.

Also in this context, Irinel Columbeanu also spoke about the media exposure he had during his relationship with Monica Gabor. According to his words, appearances on television and in the press did not bring him any benefit. But, he did it so that his ex-wife could have a good life.