Irinel Columbeanu hoped until the last moment, but it didn’t happen! The news he was hoping not to receive! What message did his daughter, Irinuca, send him just before the new year?!

#Irinel #Columbeanu #hoped #moment #didnt #happen #news #hoping #receive #message #daughter #Irinuca #send #year

Irinel Columbeanu had only one wish at the end of the years, but it seems that it will not come true. It all has to do with his daughter, Irinuca.

Irinel Columbeanu ended up living a life at the opposite pole from what he was used to many years ago, when he drove more and more luxurious cars, lived in a villa that others only dreamed of and had he only beautiful women.

Currently, the former millionaire is facing several health problems and ended up living in an asylum in Ilfov, but even so, the man confesses that he is much calmer since he made this decision, that of moving to – a center of this kind.

Read also: What could Irinel Columbeanu say about Monica Gabor?! No one would have imagined one like this: “I did it.” The former millionaire made a decision that stunned everyone

Now, at the end of the year, like any other person, Irinel Columbeanu has a wish, but it seems that it will not come true. Honest by nature, the former millionaire said that the only thing that would have made him happy in the passing years would have been to have her by his side, his daughter, Irinuca.

“I don’t want to eat anything, I don’t want anything in particular. But just to hang out with Irina. From what he told me, I don’t think he will reach Romania”said Irinel Columbeanu, for Cancan.ro.

Read also: The house of love: Antoni explains the breakup with Vlada: “I tend to run away from this kind of woman.” Find out what the competitor will answer in the edition of Monday, January 1, from 10:00 and 16:30, on Kanal D- kanald.ro

The reason why Irinel Columbeanu did not decide to go to his daughter in America

Also, in the same interview, Irinel Columbeanu revealed what is, in fact, the reason why he did not decide to go to his daughter in America.

He stated that, fortunately, he has a good relationship with his daughter and keeps in touch with her, but this is not the case with his ex-wife, Monica Gabor.

Thus, if the former millionaire had received an invitation from the mother of his daughter to go overseas, he would certainly have accepted it.

“Yes, I would have left or I would go to America, to Irina. I talk to her often, but not to Monica. He didn’t invite me to go there”Irinel Columbeanu also said.

Read also: “Next to a young lady” The post with which Irinel Columbeanu caused a wave of reactions on the Internet. What an unexpected message he received from a fan. I gave him the answer on the spot

Read also: “A super easy, super quick, super delicious dessert that you can impress your dinner guests with.” Gabriela Cristea’s cookie cream recipe! – kfetele.ro

Read also: Oral herpes – from symptoms, causes and treatment options – revistagalenus.ro

Read also: Liviu Vârciu, amazing reaction when it comes to his children. The artist’s fans reacted immediately – radioimpuls.ro

It should also be noted that Irinel Columbeanu went to America a few months ago, when he went through a series of adventures, which he recently revealed.

“I was one step away from missing the trip from America. At the airport I realized that the passport was expired. I begged him to let me come over here. And to them to let me enter. The American visa was valid. God helped me. It’s hard to believe that I was able to leave with an expired passport,” Irinel Columbeanu also said, for the same source.

Irinuca and his mother, Monica Gabor

[Sursa foto: Captură Video]

Read also: