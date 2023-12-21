Is a vegan diet bad for your health? The nutritionist’s response finally reveals the truth

#vegan #diet #bad #health #nutritionists #response #finally #reveals #truth

Being vegetarian or vegan is now becoming an increasingly popular lifestyle. But is being vegan really good for your health?

Vegans and vegetarians, what are the differences between them? These are two types of nutrition that appear similar, but with important differences worth mentioning. THE Vegetarians do not eat meat, either from animals that live on land or in the sea. Therefore, cattle, pigs, sheep, but also birds and fish, crustaceans and molluscs are totally banned.

I vegans, on the other hand, reject all foods of animal origin, including their derivatives. This means that, in addition to not eating meat, they also don’t eat eggs, cheese, honey, and so on. This explains the substantial difference. But it’s not just about nutrition. Both vegetarians and vegans they avoid also to use all the cosmetics product oh clothing which contain animal ingredients or which have been tested on them. Vegans don’t even use silk, goose down or wool. But is the vegan diet really healthy? The word to the nutritionist

What does the scientific literature say about it

The nutritionist tries to clarify and explain if the vegan diet really does good or bad for the health of those who practice it. The vegan diet is approved, but it must be well balanced and planned, with the necessary supplements which are fundamental and indispensable for everyone’s health. What’s important is that there are no health risks. If the vegan diet brings benefits it is certainly an advantage for the well-being of the body and also of the mind.

To the question whether the vegan diet is better than the omnivorous onethe nutritionist replies by stating that if we consider the diet in which we eat everything and in which we eat meat five times a week, or even every day in high quantities, the health risks are high. If he comes instead compared to a Mediterranean diet it is based on foods of plant origin and few of animal origin. This is already a health benefit. So the secret would be to respect the classic Mediterranean dietbeing on par with a vegan diet with benefits.

Il less meat consumption is important, focusing on legumes, vegetables, fruit. So from a scientific point of view, the vegan diet is a proxy benefits on the body’s health, and has been approved.