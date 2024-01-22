#wellknown #beer #disappearing #Romania #company #asked #bankruptcy

Lixid Holding BV, registered in the Netherlands, requested the opening of bankruptcy proceedings against Lixid Project SRL, producer of Csíki beer, Vocea Ungareiii and Transtelex announced on Monday, citing the Harghita County Court.

Is a well-known beer disappearing from Romania? The company was asked for bankruptcy

Csíki Beer, in his style, immediately reacted, saying that they are not bankrupt.

Csiki beer is sold in many supermarkets in Romania. At Auchan, it is sold for 7 lei, both blonde and brown. Details HERE and HERE

Auchan also sells a package of the same beer, but with certain flavors. Details HERE

Beer can also be ordered from the website emag.

Csíki Beer is right that they are not (yet) bankrupt. Lixid Holding BV requested a declaration of insolvency. The reason why the procedure against Lixid Project SRL was initiated is so that the judge can decide, based on the evidence (arguments and counter-arguments), whether this situation really exists.

Read also: How quickly are wine, brandy and beer eliminated from the body? What hours can you drive safely?

Insolvency proceedings can be opened against a company if it cannot pay a debt of a certain amount within 90 days.

If the judge determines that the company is insolvent and if it complies with the legal framework, he will open insolvency proceedings, appoint a receiver and start the proceedings.

The company is put under observation and analyzed to see why it is in this situation, why it cannot pay its debts. According to an expert interviewed by Transtelex, insolvency does not mean bankruptcy, it does not mean liquidation.

The insolvency procedure can also lead to the reorganization of the company. In addition, there is a possibility that the two parties can reach an agreement and repay the debt in one way or another. As stated by Magyar Hang, Lixid Project SRL is owned 50/50 by András Lénárd and Lixid Holding BV.

Read also: Have you “just” had a glass of wine or beer? See how long you can get behind the wheel

However, the expert also showed that, depending on the debt, the owner is obliged to request insolvency proceedings against him as well. Magyar Hang previously reported, citing experts, that the company’s balance sheet numbers are disastrous.

The company has been recording losses for four years, and its debts are three times higher than the annual turnover, according to transtelex.ro.