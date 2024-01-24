Is Brussels ugly? “There are three causes of dirt”

#Brussels #ugly #dirt

This Wednesday, January 24, the team from the show It’s necessary that we speak returned to the news of recent days. On the program: car door handles to save lives, the five-minute football match, the Walloons, the bailiffs and Brussels.

First addressing the subject of handles to save lives, Fanny Rochez recalls that too many accidents happen on bicycles because of opening car doors. To cope, Parliament voted for the use of this “Dutch” handle, which requires opening the door with the right hand in order to turn around to see if a cyclist is coming. For Gauvain Dos Santos, journalist at DH Sports, there are changes to be made on the roads first: “Before wanting to educate motorists we need cycle paths that do not stop in the middle of the streets.”

On the football side, the team looks back on the five-minute match, which lasted 11, between RWDM and Eupen, ending in the Pandas’ victory. Referring to the scandal which led to the postponement of these five minutes of the match, Dany Spreutels, lawyer, recalls the events. “You can’t imagine what it means to evacuate supporters who are in a state of revolt,” he declares.

The team then deviates to the solitude that inhabits the Walloons. For Fatoumata Sidibé, author, this status “is totally discriminatory”. “The world has changed,” she pleads.

Concluding the program by questioning the ugliness of Brussels, Déborah Lorenzino, Defi alderman in Schaerbeek, intervenes. “There are three causes of dirt. One of them: people who don’t follow the rules.”