Is cold a factor in the spread of viruses?

Verified on 01/18/2024 by Alexane Flament, Editor

If the cold is not responsible for infectious diseases, it allows them to spread! Here are some useful tips to avoid viruses this winter!

Cold, a factor favoring viruses?

The cold has set in again in France. And with it, infectious diseases… But, are they really due to negative temperatures?

According to some researchers, cold and dry weather would in itself be a factor favoring the flu virus. And its consequences favor the transmission of seasonal infections.

Indeed, contrary to popular belief, the confinement is not the solution. He would even be the first person responsible.

According to a 2009 report from the Health Surveillance Institute on the physiology of cold, “ the tendency for the population to concentrate in confined and poorly ventilated spaces (when it is cold) increases the risk of cross-infections ».

To prevent the spread of diseases, Santé Publique France recommends washing your hands regularly with liquid soap, more hygienic than solid soap, and drying them well afterwards.

It is also preferable to then use paper tissues, to throw them in a closed trash can, and cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze.

Eat a balanced diet and avoid temperature shocks

Doctor Marie-Laure Alby, general practitioner, specifies: “ If you go out in the cold without being sufficiently covered, you are more exposed to catching a virus than if you are in a more temperate atmosphere..

Indeed, she explains that since the body is already busy fighting against the cold, it then has fewer immune defenses and is therefore more exposed to viruses.

How to protect yourself from it?

Certain natural products will help your immune system during a cold period. Among the best-known products, royal jelly and propolis.

Ravintsara, used as an essential oil, is recognized for its anti-viral properties.

« It is a plant that strengthens the immune system, which can also be anti-bacterial, anti-viral and which also stimulates the psyche, when we are tired, depressed, especially in winter, since we do not see much light », Explains Florence, pharmacist in Paris, interviewed by BFMTV.

Finally, like the rest of the year, a balanced diet will help you stay in shape.

Attention ! Eating too much fat is not a solution: it is preferable to favor fruits and vegetables, especially those which provide vitamin C such as citrus fruits.

Moreover, several foods can help boost your immune defenses, such as green tea, garlic, spinach, ginger, dark chocolate, honey, citrus fruits, dried fruits, turmeric, whole grains, etc.