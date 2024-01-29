Is Europe Ready If Donald Trump Returns as US President?

#Europe #Ready #Donald #Trump #Returns #President

Jakarta –

The more likely it is that Donald Trump will become the Republican nominee for president of the United States, the louder the voices are warning Europe to prepare for Trump’s second term in the White House.

In an interview with French public broadcaster France 2, Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, described the possible election of Donald Trump as a “clear threat” to Europe.

In mid-January, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told the European Parliament that “if 2024 brings us back ‘America First,’ it will be more than ever ‘Europe is truly alone.'”

In a paper published by the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank ECFR, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt predicted far-reaching global consequences if Trump is re-elected.

“The US will abandon climate policy and expand investments in fossil fuels. NATO, at least, will be inactive. There will be a cozy approach on the part of Putin and Orban. The trade war will intensify,” he wrote.

Trump 2.0 scenario preparation

Sudha David-Wilp, director of the German Marshall Fund in Berlin, a think tank funded by the US government, the German government, and the European Union (EU) Commission, told DW that her main concern is Europe’s military capabilities.

“It is very important for Europe to be a strong actor, militarily, in the conventional sense, so that it is able to deal with security problems in its immediate environment,” said David-Wilp.

In addition, he said, Europe must also “be a strong partner for Asia, for Europe, in countering external threats from authoritarian powers, and be economically strong to prepare for potential protectionist measures as Trump holds a second term.”

Jrgen Hardt, a member of the conservative Christian Democratic Union CDU party in Germany’s Federal Parliament, the Bundestag, said he was concerned that Germany was not ready for Trump’s second term.

Hardt, who is also foreign policy spokesperson for the CDU and the CSU Christian Social Union, told DW that he is critical of German foreign policy.

“We have done very little in the last three years to help Joe Biden prove that his cooperative style with Europe is more successful than Trump’s confrontational style. We have not jointly tried to develop a strategy on China, and we have not stuck to our agreements on this. Only in under the pressure of the war in Ukraine, everything is moving,” he said.

Turbulent relations with NATO

Trump’s skepticism towards NATO has also raised concerns in Europe. During his first term, Trump repeatedly threatened to withdraw from the Western defense alliance.

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton recently added to the uncertainty when he told a revealing anecdote to the European Parliament: In 2020, US President Trump allegedly told EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that “if Europe is attacked, we will not aid and abet You.”

For four years, Trump ignored the issue. In mid-January, when asked whether he would provide military support to NATO’s European partners if he won the election, Trump said it “depends on whether they treat us well.”

When asked about his commitment to the NATO alliance, he added, “NATO has taken advantage of our country. European countries have also taken advantage.”

In 2019, Trump said that “Europe treats us worse than China.”

Josef Braml, Director of the European Trilateral Commission at the Institute for Strategic, Political, Security and Economic Consultations in Berlin, sees this as an indication that “Trump sees Europe as an enemy.”

Braml believes that in the world order under Trump, Europe has only one chance to survive: “Europe must act as one.”

But how can European countries achieve unity, given their many interests? Braml thinks money is the solution. “We have to think bigger – and share debt across Europe, support each country financially, and in return have certain conditions for that country,” he explained.

The fate of the nuclear umbrella policy

“With money from joint European loans, we will be able to finance our own defense,” Braml added. “We bought F-35 fighter jets from the US so we can continue to participate in nuclear defense. But what good is nuclear sharing if Trump is back in the White House?” he said.

“We must prepare for this now, and agree with France and Poland on broader military and economic cooperation that also involves other European countries,” he said.

However, politician from the CDU Party, Jrgen Hardt, argued that a scenario in which Trump withdrew the European nuclear umbrella was unrealistic. After all, no one wants new competition in the field of nuclear weapons.

Whatever happens, Trump’s re-election looks set to be a major test not only of trans-Atlantic relations, but also of European cohesion. (ae/cell)

Don’t miss exclusive Indonesian language content from DW. Come on, subscribe for free to the weekly Wednesday Bite newsletter. Recharge your knowledge in the middle of the week, so the conversation topics will be even more exciting!

width=”1″ height=”1″ />

(ita/ita)