Is fasting good for your health or dangerous?

On social networks, “therapeutic” fasting is on the rise. A juicy business which can, however, involve risks.

You may have heard, in your family or friends, of someone trying “intermittent fasting”. The principle is simple: by stopping eating, we would help the body to “purify” itself. But in reality, this very poorly regulated practice can quickly go off the rails, as proven by the death of a woman in Indre-et-Loir in 2021.

The naturopath who supervised this fasting course, a former salesman, was indicted on January 12, 2023. For several years, he has been selling these expensive services (more than 3,000 euros for a month) consisting of depriving oneself of food for a period of time. week or more. The man claims that fasting can work miracles: “A disease that cannot be cured by fasting cannot be cured by anything else“, it was written on his site.

These fasting cures are commonplace in France and the authorities are only beginning to be alerted. In 2021, the Interministerial Mission for Vigilance and the Fight against Sectarian Abuses (Miviludes), urged caution: “Whatever their name, they have in common that they are expensive and encourage the isolation of trainees, thus constituting a means for their promoters to establish real control over them.

In a report published in 2014, the National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm) also recalled that“no clinical data based on rigorous methodological trials can currently support the merits of this approach, which therefore remains essentially theoretical for the moment.”

Eight years later, it is clear that science has still not resolved the question. Which does not prevent the practice from having the wind in its sails, particularly among young people.

Some internet stars have taken up the subject to fuel their careers, like comedian Swann Périssé (608,000 subscribers) who spent an entire week without eating. The video is presented as a promotional operation in partnership with Chemin des Possibles, a company organizing “fasting/detox” courses in France and Morocco.

Less strict but just as fashionable, intermittent fasting is also popular among “fitness” or “lifestyle” influencers. The objective: to eat in a shorter time slot during the day by extending the nighttime fast.

To this too, we attribute all kinds of benefits like the “weightloss“, the “purging the body“, the “increased insulin“, and “well-being“, and even “improved cognitive abilities“.

Some companies have also sensed the right opportunity. With one in two adults overweight or obese in France, weight loss is a growing market. Lithuanian company Kilo Health has launched its own paid mobile application, DoFasting, specializing in intermittent fasting.

Thanks to the partnership system, Kilo Health can count on influencers – mainly followed by a young audience – to promote its application.

On its site, DoFasting promises you a “ fast track to healthy weight loss“and swear that” intermittent fasting is a safe and effective way to get in shape and improve your overall health“.

In just a few clicks, it also guarantees miraculous results: a loss of ten kilos in two months for a man of 1m75 and 85kg! All that remains is to pay 66 euros for six months of subscription (or 33 euros for one month) to refine your silhouette. Safe ? Not so sure.

Professor David Jacobi is a doctor and researcher at the Nantes Thorax Institute (Nantes University, Nantes University Hospital, Inserm, CNRS). He is one of the leading experts on the subject of intermittent fasting: ” There are claims regarding intermittent fasting that exceed the level of available evidence“.

On the question of the link between intermittent fasting and weight loss, science has in reality still not decided: “When we talk about human studies, there aren’t many and the level of evidence is low“, continues David Jacobi. To the extent that the burden of proof falls on the defenders of fasting, the arguments in their favor are therefore very thin.

When we talk about weight loss and weight management, it’s easy to grasp solutions that seem miraculous. It’s been around for a long time.” David Jacobi, doctor and researcher at the Thorax Institute

Ces “evidence available“, the doctor presents some of them in a conference broadcast on YouTube. The expert cites two, as examples. The first, published in 2015, concludes that 8 people lost 3.5 kilos in sixteen weeks. men suffering from obesity. Another, more recent (2020) and on a larger number of patients, concludes the opposite: fasting did not allow weight loss.

In the majority of studies looking at weight loss, people did not lose significant weight. There were no additional benefits to dietary restriction. David Jacobi, physician researcher at the Thorax Institute

Still, not everything has to be thrown away: “LThe general idea of ​​intermittent fasting is to eat over a slightly more natural period, which corresponds more to our internal rhythms. It has a certain coherence“, recognizes David Jacobi.

This can be part of a balanced diet intervention, especially if your eating times are very disrupted. David Jacobi, physician researcher at the Thorax Institute

Benefits of intermittent fasting on metabolism may therefore exist. But, again, without scientific certainty: “We have some studies, on a very limited sample of people, which show interesting effects“, continues the specialist.

For example, a recent study, published in 2020, shows a drop in LDL-cholesterol (the “bad”), a drop in sugar levels or even an improvement in the quality of sleep in the patients studied.

Except that the study only concerns prediabetic adults in their sixties. From what general conclusions can we draw? “We must not attribute to studies effects that they have not demonstrated“, insists the doctor. “Not everyone is a prediabetic adult in their 60s. So we cannot attribute this type of beneficial effect to everyone.”

There remains one last unanswered question: how to obtain information to avoid erroneous or misleading advice? “Its pretty hard“, recognizes David Jacobi. “If you choose the studies whose results suit you, you will find some.”

However, the health benefits of fasting are, for the moment, purely theoretical: “The public health messages that can be established regarding certain health benefits of diet are based on multiple well-conducted studies: their method is correct and their results point in the same direction. That’s when we can say, with some confidence, that the intervention is good for our health.”

Or, “we are not there with fasting, even if the results obtained encourage continued research.” Among some of our neighbors, on the other hand, the practice of fasting is commonplace and can even be reimbursed by social security. This is the case for example in Germany where medical centers are specially dedicated to fasting.