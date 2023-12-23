Is global warming a lie? really? (2) Is global warming caused by humans? – Weather News

#global #warming #lie #global #warming #caused #humans #Weather #News

2023/12/23 05:07 Weather News

It is almost certain that 2023 will be the warmest year on record, and it was a year in which we felt the effects of global warming more closely.

The earth’s surface is covered with greenhouse gases, making it a hospitable environment for living things. However, the amount of greenhouse gases has increased too much, and the earth is warming. This is the big problem.

What could be the cause? Is it a natural phenomenon? Or is it because of humans? We asked Shota Emori (Professor, Future Vision Research Center, University of Tokyo/Senior Principal Researcher, National Institute for Environmental Studies), an expert on climate change issues, to find out more.

Q1/Is global warming a natural phenomenon? Or is it caused by humans?

◆A/The main cause of global warming since the 20th century is human activity.

Human activities literally refer to human activities, and refer to all the activities that humans carry out on earth.

These include building houses and buildings, riding cars, trains, and airplanes, using refrigerators, air conditioners, and lighting equipment, watching TV, taking a bath, cooking, and disposing of garbage. are all human activities.

Most of these activities have traditionally been carried out using energy obtained by burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and natural gas. During this process, carbon dioxide, an important greenhouse gas, is generated.

How can we say that human activities are the main cause of increased greenhouse gas emissions and global warming?

This can be seen by comparing how the global temperature changes when there is human activity and when there is no human activity.

The IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) investigated how the world’s average temperature has changed over the 170 years from 1850 to 2020.

The results: “There is no doubt that human influences have been warming the atmosphere, oceans, and land. Widespread and rapid changes are occurring in the atmosphere, oceans, cryosphere, and biosphere.” It was something.

Please see the posted graph.

The black line graph shows trends in the world’s average temperature actually observed. The blue line is a simulation that takes only natural factors into account, and the orange line is a simulation that adds human factors to natural factors. These simulations are performed using computers based on the laws of physics.

Looking at these three graphs, you can see that the black line graph, that is, the actual global average temperature trend, and the orange line, that is, the simulation that adds human factors to natural factors, are almost in agreement.

On the other hand, in the case of natural factors alone and no human factors, the global average temperature has hardly changed over the 170 years from 1850 to 2020.

From this, it can be said that the main cause of global warming is anthropogenic factors, that is, human activities.

Q2/The word “simulation” came up, but what does it mean?

◆A/We teach computers basic information about the Earth and create climate models based on the laws of physics.

In this simulation, we teach the computer what kind of star Earth is. The basic information about the earth, such as the size of the earth, the rotation of the earth, the distribution and area of ​​the oceans and land, the topography, the distribution of ice, the distribution of plants, the components of the atmosphere, and the amount of energy obtained from the sun, is transferred to a computer. is.

Then, by using physical equations, a computer can create a “climate model” of the Earth, with winds blowing, clouds forming, and rain falling just like on the real Earth.

In other words, it is a model based on the laws of physics. This is a computer simulation of climate.

The person who created the basis for this simulation research was Dr. Shukuro Manabe, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2021.

Unlike the real Earth, simulations allow you to repeat experiments by changing conditions. By using this simulation, we can see how the world’s average temperature changes depending on the presence or absence of human activity.

Q3: Isn’t water vapor, which is an important greenhouse gas like carbon dioxide, unrelated to human activities?

◆A/When carbon dioxide (CO2) increases due to human activities, water vapor (H2O) also increases.

If there were no greenhouse gases at all, the Earth would be much colder and less suitable for humans to live on.

Water vapor makes up about 60% of the reason why the Earth is a comfortable environment for living things such as humans. It is no exaggeration to say that we are able to live on Earth thanks to water vapor.

However, if water vapor increases too much, it will have a negative effect on living things such as humans. Of all the gases in the atmosphere, water vapor is the most powerful greenhouse gas.

Water vapor does not increase directly due to human activities. If the temperature does not change, even if humans release extra water vapor into the atmosphere, the water vapor will not increase as it falls as rain.

However, as carbon dioxide increases due to human activities, water vapor indirectly increases. This is the big problem.

Let me explain what it is and how it works.

Human activities increase the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, causing the greenhouse effect to warm the earth. As a result, the amount of water vapor increases.

Some of you may remember learning about the amount of saturated water vapor in junior high school science class.

Saturated water vapor content is the maximum mass of water vapor that 1 m3 of air can contain at that temperature. The higher the temperature, the greater the saturated water vapor content. In other words, the higher the temperature, the more water vapor the air can hold.

As greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide increase and temperatures rise, water vapor in the atmosphere increases. The temperature then rises further due to the greenhouse effect of water vapor. This creates a cycle.

If you think about it this way, you will understand that carbon dioxide is the main cause of global warming. Human activities are the main cause of this increase in carbon dioxide. In order to prevent water vapor from increasing in the atmosphere, it is important for humans to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and other substances.

The fact that the global temperature has clearly increased over the past 100 years can be felt in our daily lives. Would you like to think about climate change together with Weather News to protect the future of the earth?

Supervision/Shota Emori

Professor, Future Vision Research Center, University of Tokyo.Senior Principal Researcher, Earth System Area, National Institute for Environmental Studies

Even in our daily lives, we can see that the global temperature, which has not changed significantly for a long time, has clearly risen over the past 100 years. The main cause is thought to be human activity. In order to protect the future of the Earth, why not start by becoming interested in climate change issues and think about them together with Weather News?

