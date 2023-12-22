#good #money #dont #complain

Alina Gorghiu, after seeing the budget of the Ministry of Justice for 2024: It is good. We have money, we don’t complain

The Minister of Justice, Alina Gorghiu, declared on Friday evening that the ministry she leads has enough money in the budget for next year and announced that two new penitentiaries will be built in Romania, as well as several courthouses. Also, according to the minister, money is provided for ex officio lawyers’ fees.

“I am a minister who finds that the budget is good for 2024. We focus on serving this public interest through the act of justice. We have a lot of ongoing investments, because the Ministry of Justice takes care of the courthouses, the electronic file, it takes care of many things that I think bring added value at the end of the day when we do the calculation for each of us”, declared Alina Gorghiu , Friday evening, at TVR Info.

According to her, the construction of two new penitentiaries in Romania will begin in 2024, in Buzau and Prahova.

“We have big investment projects and I hope that the year 2024 will mean the start of the project of two penitentiaries. I already signed one of these contracts at the beginning of December. I am talking about a new penitentiary in Buzău and I hope to sign a new one for Prahova as well. We will have 3,000 new modernized places in the Penitentiary System. The Romanian state paid a lot for the conditions in the penitentiaries. Otherwise, this whole flow of fugitives for which we pay a lot of money and allocate a lot of resources happens because some convicts in Romania run away, invoke from time to time the conditions in the penitentiaries and forget that some are also believed. Then, as a result of convictions at the ECHR, we had to rapidly improve these conditions in penitentiaries, and we are doing it in order to automatically close the problem of the fugitive phenomenon”, stated Alina Gorghiu.

She also announced the construction of new premises for the courts.

“On the other hand, we need courtrooms of European standards. And I was lucky enough to go to many counties. In four of them we inaugurated new courts, whether we are talking about Târgu Jiu, whether we are talking about Slatina, whether we are talking about Târgovişte or Târgu Mureş, we still have 20 more in various stages. Some are already at the level at which they are being built. In Argeş, for example, we have a 98 percent execution rate on the court in Costeşti. Horezu as well, in January I hope we can inaugurate that court as well. We are talking about equipment, new technology and electronic file. This means that every citizen will have a much simpler access to justice, through electronic means”, says Gorghiu.

Also, the Minister of Justice stated that there is money for ex officio lawyers’ fees.

“We have money, we have about 5 billion and a half commitment credits and about 3 budget credits. We are not complaining, we also have cover for the lawyers’ fees ex officio, because as you know, there are almost 200,000 Romanians at the national level, who have various cases in the courts, but do not have the financial means to hire lawyers and then the Romanian state and in these situations, vulnerable citizens must somehow defend themselves and we provide legal assistance”, added Gorghiu.