Is it a disorder? Why do we talk during sleep?

Studies: Talking during sleep may be linked to serious diseases

If you are someone who is talking during… sleepOr you have a brother or friend who talks during his sleep, then perhaps you should look at this report to learn about the reasons that may lead a person to this condition, and whether there are ways to treat this matter, or whether the situation is normal and does not require this.

Sleep talking is a disorder scientifically known as “sleep talking.”Somniloquy“, according to “medicalnewstoday“Studies indicate that 2 out of every 3 people talk during sleep.

Reasons for talking during sleep

According to studies, in most cases this condition does not cause harm to the person, but it may sometimes be associated with and result from serious diseases, as those with Parkinson’s disease were 7 times more likely to suffer from rapid eye movement sleep behavior disorder.

Sleep talking may increase in those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder or other psychological conditions.

Those who suffer from sleep disorders, or alcohol abuse, for example, may also disturb those around them during sleep due to their random talk.

Mechanisms to avoid talking during sleep

According to “healthline“This issue can be managed through cognitive behavioral therapy, which focuses on changing patterns of behavior and thoughts.

Through cognitive behavioral therapy, people are also able to enhance their relaxation skills and guide them through a regimen that reduces their anxiety and stress.