Is it even fair to want extras like Valhalla completely free? » Vortex

The fact that we could see an addition or spin-off to the excellent God of War Ragnarök was speculated long before the developers from the Sony Santa Monica studio confirmed these rumors. But I’m guessing that few could have imagined that a story-bound action-adventure, adorned with impressive combat as well as great cinematic sequences, would offer players a roguelite mode. I too was surprised, not put off by any means, but surprised at where the developers wanted to go and how something like this could work. There are plenty of battles in the game, and the locations are endless, so it would certainly be possible to “somehow” put everything together, but the result impressed me in many ways, and I have to admit that if the epilogues of story-based action adventures were to look like this, Earth would become a paradise. Or something like him.

Golden opportunity

But at the same time comes the pitfall in that probably only a handful of video game studios have the resources to offer something so sweeping to players completely free of charge, and similar to the case of the carefully crafted Baldur’s Gate III, which was created by the coincidence of many, many circumstances, this cannot take as standard. But when you stop for a moment and immerse yourself in the feeling that paid DLC does not exist and that developers provide players with the kind of service that Valhalla offers quite regularly, it must warm your heart. Everything here functions as a natural culmination of the two-part Nordic part of Krato’s story, and the mechanical progression within the rules of rogue games very pleasantly disrupts the story parts. In addition, if you are among the fans of God of War and are simply interested in everything, you will get a deeper dive into Krato’s soul and witness the balancing of difficult and sometimes quite unpleasant events that he himself witnessed or even masterminded.

Source: Sony

As you can probably understand, I don’t want to reveal too much, but it is definitely worthwhile to be fully familiar with the content of the Nordic, but actually also the Greek parts. I won’t lie about the fact that Valhalla also refers to the original series, which again brings us to the fact that it is an unexpectedly comprehensive service for ardent fans and those who only vaguely remember the “old” Kratos. The developers were not afraid to use all available means and resources to remind the Greek god of war as he should, and there is no doubt that you will get your way thanks to the Czech subtitles. This also results in a well-thought-out connection of the two sagas, which until now could have seemed like two rather separate entities, but not after finishing Valhalla. At the same time, it is not just the expected wink, but also a whole series of interesting encounters, characters and dialogues that complement the meaning of the end of Ragnarök and partly play out other possible story eventualities. I know, I’m speaking in gibberish and vaguely, but trust me, it’s for the sake of your own experience. And although I don’t want to explicitly rate and review, the production quality and – once again – a thoughtful approach is something for which the developers again deserve a lot of praise.

Fists, chains, axes and spears

But as you understand, Valhalla is far from just about the story, although it is more important than it might seem at first. Still, you’ll be running and fighting for the better part of the roughly 5-7 hours of play time – depending on the difficulty you choose and your hands. If you’re a bit tired of God of War’s combat system, the developers have thought of you and encourage you to experiment, which is another great part of Valhalla. As we’ve already shown you in the stream, each run through the prepared levels can and in the later stages should always play out a little differently based on which of the three main weapons you prefer. At the same time, the choice is not only yours, because only two of the weapons can receive bonuses until your next death, and you never know what enemies are waiting for you. Sure, the game doesn’t have as much variety as a full-fledged big game, but the combination of your equipment – which includes a shield and the way you use Krato’s Wrath must be chosen – can help a lot in your quest, but can also make it very difficult. In addition, you can boost your abilities throughout a run for temporary currency, or choose a permanent upgrade on the coast, where you will always wake up to the accompaniment of Mimir’s grumbling when you fail in the previous attempt. Passages also come with a certain choice of sides of the upgrades you can get behind specific doors, so you always feel like nothing is the same in that regard as well.

Source: Sony

Thanks to this, the combat, which in the full game after so many hours is really already a bit repetitive, kept me entertained and forced me to do something that I don’t really like in games. Experiment. In other words, forcing the player to non-violently change the way they approach the game is the result of great design, and I was grateful to Valhalla for that as well. I probably don’t need to remind you that the game still looks great, you literally have a “physical” feeling from the fights, and even when nothing seems to be happening, you are accompanied not only by the chatty Mimir, but also by Christopher Judge dubbing the protagonist. In combination with the music, other characters and the sheer fact that even a failed attempt leads to at least a small story shift or original dialogue, I constantly felt that the developers from Santa Monica really succeeded. Of course, if you have already had enough of the game or are waiting for Atreus’ story, even switching weapons or finding the most suitable tactics may not be enough, but this brings us back to the very beginning and to the statement that all this was offered by the developers for free. For Krato, it’s actually a kind of therapy, for players pure joy with only a minimum of things that could be criticized.