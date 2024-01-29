Is it harder to send men to the moon than it was 55 years ago? Adrian Șonka, astronomer: Going to the Moon is not like getting on a train and going to Giurgiu

#harder #send #men #moon #years #Adrian #Șonka #astronomer #Moon #train #Giurgiu

Some missions to the moon fail, others are delayed, so it seems that it is more difficult to send people and probes there than 50 years ago, It is not so, and the number of successes will increase in the coming years. How much has changed since the explorations of the 60s? Will we really see people living on the moon or walking on Mars?

The Japanese probe SLIM on LunaPhoto: JAXA/SWNS / SWNS / Profimedia

Much has remained as it was 50-60 years ago

There have been missions to the moon that have failed in whole or in part over the past year, and NASA’s program to return humans to the moon has been delayed. Many people wonder why it is so difficult to get to the moon. Others say it’s strange that things seem to be more difficult than they were 50 years ago when we didn’t have as much technology.

We asked the astronomer Adrian Șonka if it is more difficult to reach the Moon now compared to how it was over half a century ago.

“Wherever we go in outer space – to the moon, to Mars, somewhere else – we go the same way we went in the 60s, and the only difference is that the software is better. The technology isn’t necessarily better, because we’re going the same way, with the same type of rockets, the probe that gets to the destination has a few tiny motors and works the same way it did in the 60s. Everything is pretty much the same except for the software.”

Adrian Șonka reminds that there are several countries, companies and entities that send probes to the Moon. The more things are submitted, by different people, the bigger the technical problems. Private companies don’t have a long history of launching rockets and sending probes into space, so they have a higher failure rate. The more that are sent to the moon, the more statistically speaking it is normal to see failures as well.

He also says that it is important to send as many probes as possible in the next 10-15 years and learn from failures, because then great successes will come. There will be many failures because we try harder, but there will also be more successes.

“It’s not easy to get to outer space, it’s always going to be hard to get to the moon. Going to the Moon is not like getting on the train and going to Giurgiu, although that is not easy either.”

Here it must be said that the road to Giurgiu by railway is also complicated because for over 18 years the Bucharest – Giurgiu trains go on a detour route and take almost three hours, instead of 70 minutes.

There were several missions to asteroids, landings were also successful, and two Japanese and one American mission brought samples to Earth. Is it harder to get a probe to the moon than to asteroids?

“It’s no harder to get to the Moon than an asteroid, especially since the Moon is big. But on the Moon it is very important to get where you need to be. The missions that aimed to reach the asteroids had before also a part where for months the probes revolved around the asteroid or went along with it and a lot of preparatory maneuvers were made that allowed the landing. Here on the Moon the probe did a rotation-two and that’s it, it went down, so a lot can happen.

Just like half a century ago, rockets are built from multiple stages and have huge fuel tanks. No single-stage rocket has yet been built to send an object into orbit.

Landing on the Moon, Mars or other bodies is done automatically, it’s a matter of engineering, hardware and software, and the ground teams can’t really intervene, they have to make the software so that it can handle itself.

Rockets are generally disposable, but for several years now, thanks to SpaceX, rockets have been built whose primary stages can return to the ground to be used again. Reuse leads to substantial savings, because you no longer have to build everything from scratch. Unfortunately, the Starship system is not yet ready to carry humans into space.

Let’s not expect to see astronauts living on the moon anytime soon

There is talk of people living on the moon and doing long experiments there, and it is hoped that people will walk on Mars by 2040 and make regular trips there as well. There have also been tests of the idea of ​​building “bricks” out of the lunar soil in the hope that, in the future, humans could build some kind of housing there with the help of these bricks, robots and 3D printers.

Are these just sci-fi ideas or will they happen in the foreseeable future?

“The way things are going on Earth today, I think it’s more sci-fi stuff. Having people on Mars or people living on the moon doesn’t sound good at all. I believe that these missions will take place in decades, not in a few years. It should not be forgotten that NASA has postponed the Artemis flights, so I would say do not expect to see people living on the Moon in the next 20 years”, says Adrian Șonka.

It’s not easy with humans on Mars either. The first humans should reach Mars by 2040, but all scenarios are complicated, expensive and take an enormous amount of time.

“There are three ways to get to Mars. 1 You go to it, you see it, you don’t get lost, and you immediately return to Earth, and that would take three years. 2. You go, stay there for many years and then come back. 3. You go, stay for a while and come back to the planet Venus, but nothing like this has ever been attempted and it would take three or four years”.

He explained that – to send people to Mars – you need powerful, tested and working rocket engines, and we didn’t have such engines, so we have nothing to discuss and it is (still) in the realm of science fiction.

In addition, no country wants to unnecessarily risk its astronauts dying in the explosion of a rocket or space module, because the whole program would collapse. “If you depend on politicians and their image, you better not make a mistake, because they will hardly vote to allocate funds. Plus it takes a long time from when you allocate funds and when the mission happens, sometimes even 15 years pass”.

Luckily you don’t even have to send people into outer space very often, missions to the Space Station aren’t very frequent, and you don’t have anywhere to take people into space other than the space stations (SSI and Chinese). Since there are space stations there is no need to send people into earth orbit in capsules for a week.