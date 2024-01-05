Is it illegal for a small businessman to let his “brother and sister” board the Times Square in New York? Beautiful lawyer: She may still break the law | Society | Sanli News Network SETN.COM

#illegal #small #businessman #brother #sister #board #Times #Square #York #Beautiful #lawyer #break #law #Society #Sanli #News #Network #SETN.COM

Reporter Zhuang Qijun/Comprehensive Report

▲The small businessman said that the photo will appear at 45 minutes every hour local time. (Picture/reproduced from “Gtokevin Small Businessman Kaohsiung Pekanku Co., Ltd.” Facebook)

An Internet celebrity businessman is dissatisfied with the New Taipei District Court’s order to remove the personal information of two people. An Internet celebrity businessman said that he has designed the screenshots and photos of the “god brother” and “god sister” involved in the National Sansheng neck-cutting case to be used as election candidates. Signage, starting yesterday (4th), will appear on the LED electronic signage on Seventh Avenue in Times Square, New York, every 45 minutes every hour. In this regard, lawyer Liao Fangxuan said that through this “careful layout”, small businessmen can almost escape the punishment of Taiwan and the United States. However, if the crime that is considered to violate personal information laws is in our country, it is a crime that our country has jurisdiction over. It is still possible to break the law.

▲Lawyer Liao Fangxuan said that the actions of small businessmen may still violate the law in crimes that have judicial jurisdiction in our country. (Picture/Screen flip)

A small businessman announced on his Facebook fan page yesterday that he had posted photos of the “gang brother” and “gang sister” who were involved in the neck-cutting case in New York’s Times Square. He also said that his behavior of hanging up billboards was against the Children and Juvenile Act and the government’s sanctions. “Since the fine needs to be withdrawn, then you try to fine the sign on Times Square in New York. We have ways to deal with monkeys. If you are not afraid of the law, then we will deal with them in a way that they will be afraid of.”

Did the small businessman break the law? Lawyer Liao Fangxuan said that the punishment provisions of Article 41 of the Personal Data Protection Law are not within the scope of Articles 5 and 6 of the Criminal Law. Therefore, whether it is a crime that China has jurisdiction to try requires judgment in accordance with Article 7 of the Criminal Law. However, Article 7 stipulates that the minimum penalty is a fixed-term imprisonment of not less than three years. Since Article 41 of the Personal Data Protection Act provides for a fixed-term imprisonment of not more than five years, it does not comply with the provisions of Article 7. From this point of view, our country seems to have no judicial power.

However, Liao Fangxuan mentioned that Article 4 of the Criminal Law stipulates that if the conduct or result of a crime is within the territory of the Republic of China, it is a crime within the territory of the Republic of China. Therefore, analyzing the behavior of small businessmen, whether it is collecting or using personal information, if the prosecutor believes that it has caused harm to domestic juvenile delinquents, there is still room for it to be considered a domestic crime.

Liao Fangxuan said that although the actions of small businessmen are carefully planned, if the crime is considered to violate the personal information law, it is a crime in my country, which is a crime that my country has jurisdiction to judge, and it may still violate the law.

▲Principle of presumption of innocence. (Photography by Sanli News Network)