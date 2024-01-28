Is it necessary to be afraid of physical activity after a heart attack?

#afraid #physical #activity #heart #attack

In this process, self-observation will also make a difference: during exercise, it is essential to pay attention to your body’s signals. If there is chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness or other symptoms, the advice is to stop the activity and seek immediate assistance.

It is worth remembering that anyone who starts or resumes exercising should be careful, especially when it comes to their heart. When the body is required, it reacts in different ways. If it is not in good condition, the experience could have negative consequences.

Achieving a quality life

After a serious event, such as a heart attack, it is common to be overcome by fear, have restrictions or have difficulties returning to a normal routine. However, with proper care, there is no need to fear physical activity. As we’ve seen, well-planned and supervised exercise can be a crucial part of the recovery process.

It is interesting to highlight, however, that they do not act alone: ​​they are part of a set of actions that involve maintaining a healthy lifestyle, managing cardiovascular risk factors and health in general.

For some, this process is arduous, requires support and time. However, in the vast majority of cases, it is successful and patients return to enjoying an active life, with autonomy, well-being and quality.