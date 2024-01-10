Is It Possible to Go Back in Time and Fix the Problem?

#Time #Fix #Problem

Jakarta –

Imagine if one day humans discovered time Machine, then you return to 2019 where the coronavirus has not yet jumped from animals to humans. What if you succeed in finding patient zero and isolating it? In theory, a pandemic wouldn’t happen, right?

Launch Business Insider, a 2020 study suggests that the answer is most likely that what you do will not change the future. A number of scientists have agreed that time travel or time travel possible, but not to change the past and influence the future.

“Events readjust anything that could give rise to a paradox, so that the paradox does not occur,” Germain Tobar, author of the study previously told IFL Science.

Tobar’s work, published in the peer-reviewed journal Classical and Quantum Gravity in September 2020, shows that according to the rules of theoretical physics, whatever humans try to change in the past will be corrected by subsequent events. Simply put, it is theoretically possible to go back in time but it will not change history.

Physicists have considered time travel theoretically possible since Albert Einstein put forward his theory of relativity. Einstein’s calculations showed that it is possible for an object in our universe to travel through space and time in a circular direction, and ultimately end up at the same point of its journey as before.

If someone managed to travel back to 2019 and intervene in the life of patient zero, according to Tobar’s thinking, the pandemic would still occur.

“You might try to stop patient zero from getting infected, but by doing that you will either catch the virus and become patient zero, or someone else will get infected,” Tobar said.

