In the twists and turns of ancient history, unusual practices sometimes emerge, arousing both fascination and disbelief. One such historical enigma concerns the Romans’ alleged use of urine as a dental cleaning agent. While this notion may seem strange or even repulsive in our modern times, it is important to explore historical sources and cultural contexts in order to disentangle fact from fiction.

In ancient times, certain practices considered horrible today were considered a norm. Besides, don’t they say “that in happy times, happy song“? All this to remind us that the practices of an era constituted the happiness of that era. If the Egyptians used moldy bread to treat wounds, it is likely that the Romans used urine to clean their teeth. But, again here, we are only putting forward hypotheses on this subject. For greater credibility, we have searched for documentation to reveal the veracity of this question: Is it true that the Romans used urine to clean themselves the teeth ?

Is it true that the Romans used urine to clean their teeth?

The question of whether the Romans used urine to clean their teeth is a subject debated by historians. Ancient sources sometimes refer to the use of urine as a cleaning agent, but the interpretation of these references can vary. According to sources such as our colleagues at RTL, yes, we can say that the Romans used urine in various contexts, including to whiten their clothes and soften leather and also as toothpaste to whiten your teeth due to its ammonia content.

Why did the Romans use urine in toothpaste?

Indeed, the Egyptians had been using toothpaste since the 4th century BC. Toothpaste at the time was made from pepper, salt, mint leaf and iris flowers. All crushed to give a creamy and pasty texture. After recovery by the Greeks during their numerous trips to Africa to seek knowledge, they learned this method and decided to add other ingredients:

Either crushed oyster shell

Or be the powder of the bone

This composition is then considered less critical than that of the Romans. Indeed, according to the French Society for the History of Dental Art, the Romans after recovering this recipe from the Greeks and Egyptians, decided to add urine to it due to the presence of ammonia in it. From there, urine became one of the key products in the composition of toothpaste from Roman times.

How did prehistoric men brush their teeth?

The oral hygiene of prehistoric humans was probably rudimentary in the absence of sophisticated tools and advanced medical knowledge. It is believed that they used abrasive foods for chewing, thus acting against dental plaque. Sharp objects such as The sticks were perhaps used as early forms of toothbrushesand the use of roots or plants with antibacterial properties was also possible. Chewing herbs could help improve the freshness of the mouth and fight bacteria. However, due to the lack of direct evidence, these practices remain largely speculative.

What did we do before toothpaste?

Before the invention of toothpaste, people used various methods to take care of their oral hygiene. These practices varied across times and cultures, but here are some common approaches before the introduction of modern toothpaste:

Mechanical brushing: Some ancient civilizations used abrasive objects such as ash stems or twigs to scrub their teeth. The Egyptians, for example, used wooden sticks crushed at the ends to create a sort of primitive toothbrush.

Abrasive powders: Mixtures of abrasive powders, sometimes based on crushed eggshells, ashes, chalk or even saltwere used to clean teeth by rubbing or polishing.

Rinses and chews: Some groups used water-based rinses mixed with herbs or disinfectant substances. Chewing herbs or aromatic resins could also be practiced to freshen the breath.

Food hygiene : Some aspects of oral hygiene depended on diet. A diet rich in fiber and harsh foods could naturally contribute to cleaning teeth.

Pumice stone and oyster shells: In some cultures, materials such as pumice or even oyster shells were used as polishing agents for teeth.

The invention of modern toothpaste, as we know it today, is generally attributed to the 19th century, with the introduction of mixtures of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide. These innovations greatly improved the effectiveness of cleaning teeth and ushered in the era of commercial toothpaste.

