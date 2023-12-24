#true #immediately #freeze #space

If you watch films or animations about space, one of the interesting things you see is the bodies of humans or living creatures that immediately freeze without special clothing. This is clearly an interesting question to answer. Is it true that we immediately freeze when we are in space without any protection?

To answer that question, we first have to know about the characteristics of space itself. After that, knowing what impacts living creatures in space will experience with or without special protection also needs to be answered. Only then can we draw conclusions from the initial question. More and more curious to know the answer, right? Come on, see the full review below!

1. What is the temperature in space?

portrait of Messier 8’s Lagoon Nebula and other space objects around it (pixabay.com/WikiImages)

In space, we can encounter various objects with various temperatures. There is the surface of the Sun where the temperature can reach 5,600 degrees Celsius to Uranus which is known as the coldest planet with a temperature of -224 degrees Celsius. Apart from these two objects, we can also find many other objects with high and low temperatures. However, what about the temperature of space itself?

Before answering that question, we need to know what temperature is and what affects it. According to Space, temperature is a measure of the speed of movement of a particle. This means that the faster a particle moves, the higher the resulting temperature.

In parts of space that are filled with other objects, especially heat producers such as stars, radiation from stars can affect particles in space, thereby increasing the temperature around them. Meanwhile, in parts of space that are completely empty, this process cannot occur by itself even though there are so many particles in space. Therefore, space should not have its own temperature. However, this does not fully answer the question of what the real temperature of space is.

Union University reported that even in parts of space where particles and radiation effects from other objects are very minimal, this place will still have radiation called the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB). This radiation is a type of radiation that fills the entire universe and is said to be a remnant of the Big Bang. When the Big Bang event occurred, the CMB was thought to be at a very hot temperature. Because the photons formed after the Big Bang moved freely and very quickly.

However, as time went by and the universe continued to expand, these photons had lower energy levels and began to cool. The CMB in each photon actually has a different temperature. However, the range of energy released by the CMB is currently estimated to be at a temperature of 2.7 degrees Kelvin or around -240.75 degrees Celsius. Therefore, if we use the CMB as a benchmark, the temperature of space is -240.75 degrees Celsius.

2. How will humans feel in space?

NASA astronauts are preparing to perform a spacewalk from the ISS. (commons.wikimedia.org/NASA)

Since the 1960s, we have sent humans into space many times. There are those who cross it in a few hours or a few days and there are also those who stay up there for months in the International Space Station (ISS). There, selected astronauts must wear special protective clothing or always stay inside the ISS. Even though they are wearing all this, astronauts still feel several effects on their bodies when they are in space.

According to Japan Aerospace Exploration Agencythose of you on the ISS will feel something named space sickness. This happened when astronauts felt the weak gravitational forces in space for the first time. Generally, space sickness What astronauts feel can cause headaches, dizziness, and even vomiting.

This condition occurs because one of the small organs in our ears, called the vestibular, does not function optimally. On Earth with normal gravitational strength, the vestibular can maintain body balance and constantly send signals related to gravity and speed information to the brain. This cannot be done vestibularly when the human body is in space so that our brain will feel confused by the conditions around us which then causes space sickness. Luckily, this condition only lasts for a few moments, at least until the astronaut’s body begins to adapt to the conditions of space.

Besides space sickness, the faces of astronauts in space will appear more swollen. This condition is not a disease, but is caused by minimal gravity in space, which means fluids in astronauts’ bodies, especially the face, cannot fall downwards like on Earth. Apart from that, the mucous membranes in the astronauts’ noses will also swell, causing their noses to become blocked. Same as space sicknessthis condition can be overcome by astronauts themselves after their bodies get used to being in space.

Then, if astronauts have been in space for a long time, they will usually feel weakness in their muscles and bones, especially in the legs and lower back. This also occurs due to the weak gravitational forces in space. If usually the muscles constantly work to maintain body posture on Earth with sufficient gravity, in space these muscles cannot work because the astronaut’s body posture will be in a fixed condition. As a result, over time the muscles will weaken and bone mass will also decrease.

Lastly, high radiation exposure in space can increase the risk of disease for astronauts. If their bodies are exposed to radiation for a long time, astronauts could contract cancer. This high radiation exposure occurs because space does not have an atmosphere that functions to protect the bodies of living creatures from exposure to radiation.

