Is January 21, 2024 a trading Sunday? Where will we do Sunday shopping?

Will Sunday, January 21, 2024, be a trading Sunday?

Commercial or non-trading Sunday, that is the question. Unfortunately, the answer will worry Sunday shopping enthusiasts, because January 21 is a non-shopping Sunday. Therefore, shops and shopping malls will be closed next Sunday. On this day, there is a statutory trading ban.

Trading ban on Sunday, January 21, 2024: Statutory restrictions

Statutory barriers result from the Act of January 10, 2018 on limiting trade on Sundays and holidays and on certain other days. On Sunday, January 21, 2024, the following will be prohibited in commercial establishments:

  • trade and performance of trade-related activities,
  • entrusting an employee or employee with work in trade and activities related to trade.

Sunday, January 21, 2024: Only some stores open

Fortunately, the regulations provide for exceptions to this prohibition. As stated in the Act on Restriction of Trade on Sundays and Holidays, the ban does not cover certain types of activities. This applies, among others, to: gas stations, pharmacies and pharmacy points, post offices, restaurants and flower shops. The latter will be extremely crowded next Sunday due to Grandma’s Day. It is worth adding that this prohibition does not apply to commercial establishments where trade is conducted by an entrepreneur who is a natural person only in person, in his own name and on his own account. Due to the above, on January 21, some commercial establishments, local stores and chains, including: Żabka, they may be active. However, their opening hours may vary, so it is worth checking individually.

Will there be a trading Sunday in January 2024?

In 2024, trading will be allowed on seven Sundays. The regulations indicate that the Sunday trading ban will not apply in:

  • the next two Sundays before Christmas Day,
  • the Sunday immediately preceding the first day of Easter,
  • the last Sunday in January, April, June and August.

There is good news for shopping enthusiasts. This year’s first shopping Sunday will fall in a week, on January 28, 2024. It is worth taking advantage of it, because in February all Sundays will be a statutory trading ban, and the next commercial Sunday will only fall in March, a week before Easter.

