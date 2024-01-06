Is January 7 a trading Sunday? These stores will be open – WP News

#January #trading #Sunday #stores #open #News

Patrycja Klimek, January 6, 2024 08:00

Share Tweet

During the first weekend of January, shopping will be difficult. Epiphany is celebrated on Saturday, which is a public holiday. The following Sunday, January 7, is a non-trading Sunday. Which stores will be open despite the restrictions?

The list of commercial Sundays falling during the year is regulated by law. According to its content, in 2024 there will be seven Sundays without a trade ban. The next one, falling on January 7, right after Epiphany, will not be one of them. However, the legislators have provided a list of points that may operate on this day.

Sunday, January 7. Shops. Which points will operate?



On Sunday, January 7, 2024 – similarly to Epiphany – only those points whose business profile is included in the list of exceptions to the trade ban will be open.



. This is regulated by Article 7 of the Act on Restriction of Trade on Sundays and Holidays and on Certain Other Days. These include:

The rest of the article is below the video



Will the Sunday trading ban be abolished? “They are detached from reality”



Show…

shops whose main activity is trading in souvenirs or devotional items

flower shops

pharmacies and pharmacy points

liquid fuel stations

shops whose main activity is selling newspapers, public transport tickets, tobacco products, coupons for games of chance and betting

shops located in manors and airports

shopping outlets located in hotels

owner-operated stores

bakeries, confectioneries.

The activities of catering outlets, online sales or sales from vending machines will also not be subject to restrictions.

Shopping Sundays 2024. When do they fall?



The first of seven trading Sundays planned for 2024 will take place in January. What are the dates of all Sundays without sales restrictions? According to the interpretation of Article 7 of the 2018 Act,



Shopping Sundays will be:



January 28, 2024

24 marks 2024

April 28, 2024

June 30, 2024

August 25, 2024

December 15, 2024

December 22, 2024.

The trade restriction will also apply during other holidays and public holidays.

Do you have news, photos or videos? Send it to us via dzisiesie.wp.pl

Source: newsci.wp.pl

Selected for you