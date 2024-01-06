Is January 7 a trading Sunday? These stores will be open – WP News

#January #trading #Sunday #stores #open #News
Patrycja Klimek, January 6, 2024 08:00
During the first weekend of January, shopping will be difficult. Epiphany is celebrated on Saturday, which is a public holiday. The following Sunday, January 7, is a non-trading Sunday. Which stores will be open despite the restrictions?
The list of commercial Sundays falling during the year is regulated by law. According to its content, in 2024 there will be seven Sundays without a trade ban. The next one, falling on January 7, right after Epiphany, will not be one of them. However, the legislators have provided a list of points that may operate on this day.
Sunday, January 7. Shops. Which points will operate?
On Sunday, January 7, 2024 – similarly to Epiphany – only those points whose business profile is included in the list of exceptions to the trade ban will be open.
. This is regulated by Article 7 of the Act on Restriction of Trade on Sundays and Holidays and on Certain Other Days. These include:
-
shops whose main activity is trading in souvenirs or devotional items
-
flower shops
-
pharmacies and pharmacy points
-
liquid fuel stations
-
shops whose main activity is selling newspapers, public transport tickets, tobacco products, coupons for games of chance and betting
-
shops located in manors and airports
-
shopping outlets located in hotels
-
owner-operated stores
-
bakeries, confectioneries.
The activities of catering outlets, online sales or sales from vending machines will also not be subject to restrictions.
Shopping Sundays 2024. When do they fall?
The first of seven trading Sundays planned for 2024 will take place in January. What are the dates of all Sundays without sales restrictions? According to the interpretation of Article 7 of the 2018 Act,
Shopping Sundays will be:
-
January 28, 2024
-
24 marks 2024
-
April 28, 2024
-
June 30, 2024
-
August 25, 2024
-
December 15, 2024
-
December 22, 2024.
The trade restriction will also apply during other holidays and public holidays.
Source: newsci.wp.pl