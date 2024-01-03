Is January a good time to take vitamin D?

#January #good #time #vitamin

In the middle of winter, we easily lack vitamin D because there is very little sunlight. We can therefore take vitamin D in an ampoule, but when is the right time to start its treatment?

Produced when we are exposed to the sun, vitamin D plays an essential role in our body, participating in particular in the assimilation and fixation of calcium and phosphorus in the bones, minerals essential for the strength and growth of bones. “It also stimulates the action of the cells involved in immune defenses. It helps reduce the inflammatory phenomena accompanying viral attack on the respiratory tract, in particular by seasonal viruses. Its action on the prevention of certain cancers is however called into question in recent studies“, specifies Dr Patrick Aubé, general practitioner. The blood level of vitamin D is considered normal when it is greater than 30 ng/ml. Between 20 and 30 ng/mL, it is considered insufficient and if it is below 20 ng/mL, the deficiency is proven. Supplementation is then justified.

In what month should you start taking vitamin D?

The sun being the main source of vitamin D, we understand that deficiencies are more frequent when there is little sunshine, in autumn or winter. So, from OctoberUVB rays are lacking, making it impossible to synthesize vitamin D. If you have missed the boat you can also start taking supplements in December or early January so as not to find yourself lacking during the winter. It is recommended take vitamin D until sunny days return. The dosage increases for people naturally exposed to a risk of deficiency, it is determined by the doctor. “Optimal health benefit is generally achieved with 800 International Units (IU) of Vitamin D per day. It is best to obtain this supplementation through a daily intake, its assimilation by the body is better and protects you from the sometimes harmful effects of intermittent high doses. In general, we recommend taking:

400 IU/day until the age of 1 year

600 IU/d from 1 year to 70 years

800 IU/day from 70 years old

Is it necessary to take a dosage before taking vitamin D?

In winter, half of the population suffers from vitamin D deficiency

Only a few indications issued by the High Authority of Health can be subject to a determination of vitamin D in the blood and reimbursement by Health Insurance: suspicion of rickets or osteomalacia, elderly people with frequent fallskidney transplant recipients and people who have undergone obesity surgery. In other cases, the dosage is not recommended. And for good reason, in winter, it is estimated that at least half of the population suffers from a vitamin D deficiency. The risk of overdose is therefore almost zero. “You should know that the usual food intake only provides 20% of the daily needs, which is why many common foods are enriched with vitamin D: edible oil, milk, cereals, cheeses, margarines.“, would like to add the general practitioner.

Who should supplement with vitamin D right now?

Some people are naturally predisposed to developing a vitamin D deficiency. Supplementation is strongly recommended.

► Newborns and infants: vitamin D must be administered daily from birth until the child is 18 months old. Because babies should not be exposed to the sun before the age of 24 months, they necessarily lack vitamin D. From 18 months to 5 years, supplementation continues during the winter season.

► Old people : they synthesize vitamin D less well and are particularly prone to the risk of falls and fractures.

► Pregnant women : During pregnancy, vitamin D deficiency leads to reduced fetal weight as well as poor bone mineralization. Supplementation is therefore essential.

► Menopausal women: The hormonal upheaval causes bone demineralization, thus increasing the risk of fractures.

► Individuals with dark or dark skin: they synthesize vitamin D less well.

Thanks to Doctor Patrick Aubé, general practitioner, to follow on Phytosociety (Instagram and Facebook). Upcoming work: Easy Digestion from Éditions Marie-Claire