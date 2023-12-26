Is Japan the only country that imports? …Ospreys that have been falling around the world will finally end production What is America’s wrong idea?: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web

#Japan #country #imports #…Ospreys #falling #world #finally #production #Americas #wrong #idea #Tokyo #Shimbun #TOKYO #Web

The Osprey, a vertical takeoff and landing transport plane, crashes off the coast of Yakushima, Kagoshima Prefecture, and flights are grounded all over the world. Amid questions about its safety, it has been revealed that plans were already underway to end production in the United States. It is said that the failure to export to countries other than Japan led to higher costs. What is the reason why this new weapon, which was supposed to combine the best features of airplanes and helicopters, did not sell well? Why has Japan become the only importing country in the world? (Takuya Kishimoto, Yuichiro Yamada)

◆It is reported that the Department of Defense plans to end procurement.

Early this month, shortly after the Yakushima crash that killed eight crew members, Kyodo News and other news outlets reported that the U.S. Department of Defense was moving ahead with plans to end Osprey procurement.

Around March of this year, before the Yakushima accident, the Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy, which operate the Osprey, did not include funds for new purchases in their budget requests to the U.S. Congress. The reason for this is that it appears that the planned procurement numbers have been met.

According to US media, the US military has procured a total of 464 Ospreys, including 360 for the Marines, 56 for the Air Force, and 48 for the Navy. The production line is expected to be shut down in mid-2026, when production for orders is completed. The aircraft itself will continue to be used until the 1950s.

Tsutomu Muramoto (75), who lives near the crash site on Yakushima, expresses his concerns, saying, “I think it’s unreasonable to mix helicopters and planes together.I want them to make sure that it’s safe, but…”

◆We should sell 400 to 600 machines domestically and overseas…

There is a strong view that the Department of Defense’s reluctance to make new procurements is due to the fact that the original plan has gone awry. According to a report compiled by the Okinawa Prefectural Washington Office in October that included U.S. media reports, when the Pentagon began planning the Osprey development in 1982, it estimated that 400 to 600 aircraft would be sold domestically and overseas. Ta. Many countries other than Japan have emerged as potential buyers, including Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Israel, and South Korea.

However, in reality, Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force only purchased 17 aircraft. The report states that plans to lower costs through mass production failed, and that “costs were too high and customers disappeared due to frequent grounding” (Defense Aerospace, a US media outlet). There is. As a result, the procurement cost amounted to approximately $120 million (approximately 17.1 billion yen) per aircraft.

◆Crash in Yakushima, calls for verification from Congress

After the Yakushima accident, there were moves by the U.S. Congress to request verification. On the 8th, House Armed Services Committee members Walz (Republican) and Garamendi (Democratic) jointly requested an explanation from the U.S. government regarding accident trends and safety measures.

On the 21st, Chairman Comer of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee asked Secretary of Defense Austin to provide safety information, citing “concerns about safety and performance.” In his letter, Comer noted that since 1992, there have been more than 10 Osprey crashes that have killed more than 50 military personnel, according to the commission’s website. The military was plagued by poor visibility and engine problems, and despite spending more than nine years trying to redesign the plane, it continued to crash.

◆Opinions calling for “intervention” to prevent production from stopping

On the other hand, the aforementioned Okinawa Prefecture report also introduced the views contributed in April by Lauren Thompson, the head of a US think tank. The U.S. Navy’s introduction of Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO), which decentralizes military forces, will “necessitate an increase in production of 20 new Ospreys.” The document also emphasized the need for Congress to “intervene” to prevent Osprey production from ending, saying, “We can also support the thousands of workers involved in production.”

Professor Moto Unno (intercultural communication theory) at Meiji University said, “In the United States, Congress holds the power to formulate the budget, and it is not uncommon for government proposals to be overturned.Especially next year is an election year with presidential elections and elections for the House of Representatives. Incumbent members of Congress are sensitive to employment issues. Not only the Republican Party, which has strong ties to the military industry, but also Democratic Party members, whose support base is labor unions, may intervene in the budget to continue Osprey production.” points out.

◆The reason for unpopularity is “price and ability”

It will be interesting to see if production actually ends, but why didn’t the Osprey sell well overseas?

Aviation critic Kenji Aoki points out that there were already differences in opinion within the U.S. military during the development stage. “The U.S. Army was aware that the costs after development and procurement could be enormous.The size and other considerations were based on the requests of the Marine Corps, and although it has speed, it can only carry fewer personnel.Other helicopters I decided to withdraw from the plan because I could handle most of the operations.” The Navy also explained the reason behind the sharp decline in the number of mass-produced aircraft, saying, “We were considering introducing it as an anti-submarine patrol aircraft that launches from aircraft carriers, but with the end of the Cold War, submarine activity in the former Soviet Union decreased and there was no longer any demand for it.” do.

Mass production was decided in 2005, and it was put into action in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2007. It was hoped that purchasing from another country would lower costs, but “After considering price and capacity, we chose no country other than Japan.”

◆I didn’t buy Israel either.

Kosuke Takahashi, Tokyo correspondent for the U.S. foreign affairs and security magazine, explained, “The Osprey is inherently flexible and maneuverable, and has the advantage of being used for a wide range of purposes, including surprise attacks, amphibious landings, disaster relief operations, and transportation.” On the other hand, he said, “They are said to have considered the island nations of Australia and Indonesia, but I’m sure it’s not just the cost, but also the fact that they’ve had a series of serious accidents.” Around 2013-2014, Israel was willing to introduce it as a strategy against Iran, but decided against it.

In Japan, the only country other than the United States that decided to purchase the aircraft, 14 aircraft are currently temporarily deployed at the Ground Self-Defense Force Kisarazu Garrison (Chiba Prefecture). Takahashi said, “It is clear that the cost of maintenance and renovation will increase if the aircraft is purchased.However, the government decided to introduce it on a political initiative, looking only at the positive features such as range, speed, and ability to take off and land without a runway. As a result, all aircraft have stopped due to problems, making the cost-effectiveness even lower.”

◆Japanese government only saw the good side

The Ministry of Defense positions the purpose of introducing the Osprey as strengthening the defense of the Nansei Islands. The amphibious task force set up at the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Ainoura Garrison (Nagasaki Prefecture) will be carried on board and will quickly rush to the invaded remote islands. However, Takao Izutsu, a former Ground Self-Defense Force Ranger, said, “Although it is suitable for long-distance transportation, it cannot be equipped with weapons.It needs an escort because it becomes vulnerable when switching between helicopter mode and airplane mode during takeoff and landing.” Point out.

Maintenance is also difficult. The Kisarazu Garrison is in charge of regular maintenance of the US Ospreys, and seven have been completed, but the maintenance period for each aircraft is between one year and two months to two years and one month. Mayumi Uozumi, a former member of the Ground Self-Defense Force’s aviation department, said, “It’s a huge loss to have the aircraft out of service for so long for maintenance.It’s not the aircraft that was desired by the field, but from safety and operational standpoints, there were voices saying, “We don’t need the Osprey.” I’ve heard this from members of the group as well.The reality is that they were probably bought by the United States.”

◆ “Are you going to be that humble and buy something dangerous?”

Still, on the 11th of this month, then-Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno explained, “Production will not be suspended due to safety or other reasons.The remaining three aircraft are still being manufactured in the United States.” It is expected to be officially deployed at Saga Airport (Saga Prefecture) in 2025, and the government is proceeding with construction of the garrison.

Hiroyuki Higashijima, a lawyer representing local fishermen in a lawsuit filed in Saga District Court on the 20th seeking an injunction to stop construction, emphasizes this. “Many residents are not satisfied with the deployment of an aircraft whose safety remains questionable and whose continued production is in jeopardy without being purchased by any other country. Isn’t it okay?”

◆Desk memo

When a new model is developed, similar models may become popular in other countries before you know it. It’s been a while since the Osprey was deployed, but that doesn’t happen often. Is the technology too advanced, or is it a result of comparing needs, cost effectiveness, and safety? The accident that killed eight people should be used as an opportunity to examine this. (Book)

﻿