Is Levski preparing a transfer move? – BG Football – efbet League

#Levski #preparing #transfer #move #Football #efbet #League

Levski is already working hard on the winter selection. One of the club’s targets is Arda’s attacking midfielder Abubakar Tungara.

In addition to being a playmaker, the 29-year-old Malian can also be used as a second striker. The Blues have already started talks about bringing him in. And they even offered a specific amount for the player’s rights.

However, the offer was refused by the leadership of the people of Kardjalija. From there, they demand a much bigger offer to part with one of their best players.

Abubakar Tungara first made a name for himself in our country with the Beroe team. He played a total of 44 championship matches for Stara Zagora, in which he scored 17 goals. In the autumn of 2022, he was above everyone in the team, scoring 9 times in 17 matches and being the leading scorer.

Arda paid a transfer fee to sign him. The Malian is also a major player among Kardzhalians. He didn’t miss a single championship game in the fall, starting 19 out of 20. He was correct 4 times. He also has 4 assists on his account. In the spring, he scored 1 goal in 16 matches.

Also Read:  Harry Kane again and again - Bayern win the top game - Leverkusen also confidently - Sport

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Script of sequel to film Amsterdamned ready, shooting soon
Script of sequel to film Amsterdamned ready, shooting soon
Posted on
América will start Clausura 2024 at Estadio Azul; think about tour of Mexico
América will start Clausura 2024 at Estadio Azul; think about tour of Mexico
Posted on
can we still celebrate Christmas with the vulnerable?
can we still celebrate Christmas with the vulnerable?
Posted on
The weather on the weekend: anticyclonic menu for Christmas
The weather on the weekend: anticyclonic menu for Christmas
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News