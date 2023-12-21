Is Levski preparing a transfer move? – BG Football – efbet League

#Levski #preparing #transfer #move #Football #efbet #League

Levski is already working hard on the winter selection. One of the club’s targets is Arda’s attacking midfielder Abubakar Tungara.

In addition to being a playmaker, the 29-year-old Malian can also be used as a second striker. The Blues have already started talks about bringing him in. And they even offered a specific amount for the player’s rights.

However, the offer was refused by the leadership of the people of Kardjalija. From there, they demand a much bigger offer to part with one of their best players.

Abubakar Tungara first made a name for himself in our country with the Beroe team. He played a total of 44 championship matches for Stara Zagora, in which he scored 17 goals. In the autumn of 2022, he was above everyone in the team, scoring 9 times in 17 matches and being the leading scorer.

Arda paid a transfer fee to sign him. The Malian is also a major player among Kardzhalians. He didn’t miss a single championship game in the fall, starting 19 out of 20. He was correct 4 times. He also has 4 assists on his account. In the spring, he scored 1 goal in 16 matches.