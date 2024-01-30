Is Liga MX on open TV? – Fox Sports

#Liga #open #Fox #Sports

A busy Tuesday, January 30, 2024 in terms of matches is concerned, since Liga MX will continue with its Matchday 4, after completing matchday 3; In addition, the Premier League picks up where it left off and will continue the rest of the round of 16 in the Asian Cup.

LIGA MX (JOURNEY 4)

Cruz Azul vs Xolos | TUDN, ViX Premium | 7:00 p.m.

Mazatlán vs León | aztecadeportes.com, Amazon Prime Video, Azteca 7 | 7:00 p.m.

Santos vs Puebla | aztecadeportes.com, Azteca 7, ViX Premium | 21:00 hours

Chivas vs Toluca | TUDN, aztecadeportes.com, Azteca 7, ViX Premium | 21:05 hours

EXPANSION LEAGUE (DAY 4)

Cimarrones vs Tlaxcala | Claro Sports, FOX Sports Premium, Pluto TV, FOX Sports 2 | 9:05 p.m.

PREMIER LEAGUE (DAY 22)

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal | Paramount+ | 13:30 horas

Fulham vs Everton | Paramount+ | 13:45 horas

Luton Town vs Brighton | Paramount+ | 13:45 horas

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United | Paramount+ | 14:00 horas

Aston Villa vs Newcastle | Paramount+ | 14:15 horas

ASIAN CUP (EIGHTH FINALS)

Uzbekistan vs Thailand | Star+ | 05:30 hours

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea | Star+ | 10:00 a.m.

