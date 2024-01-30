Is Liga MX on open TV? – Fox Sports

#Liga #open #Fox #Sports

A busy Tuesday, January 30, 2024 in terms of matches is concerned, since Liga MX will continue with its Matchday 4, after completing matchday 3; In addition, the Premier League picks up where it left off and will continue the rest of the round of 16 in the Asian Cup.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: West Ham vs. Bournemouth LIVE: Where to watch Edson Álvarez on TV, online and time Premier League 2024

LIGA MX (JOURNEY 4)

  • Cruz Azul vs Xolos | TUDN, ViX Premium | 7:00 p.m.
  • Mazatlán vs León | aztecadeportes.com, Amazon Prime Video, Azteca 7 | 7:00 p.m.
  • Santos vs Puebla | aztecadeportes.com, Azteca 7, ViX Premium | 21:00 hours
  • Chivas vs Toluca | TUDN, aztecadeportes.com, Azteca 7, ViX Premium | 21:05 hours

EXPANSION LEAGUE (DAY 4)

  • Cimarrones vs Tlaxcala | Claro Sports, FOX Sports Premium, Pluto TV, FOX Sports 2 | 9:05 p.m.

PREMIER LEAGUE (DAY 22)

  • Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal | Paramount+ | 13:30 horas
  • Fulham vs Everton | Paramount+ | 13:45 horas
  • Luton Town vs Brighton | Paramount+ | 13:45 horas
  • Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United | Paramount+ | 14:00 horas
  • Aston Villa vs Newcastle | Paramount+ | 14:15 horas

ASIAN CUP (EIGHTH FINALS)

  • Uzbekistan vs Thailand | Star+ | 05:30 hours
  • Saudi Arabia vs South Korea | Star+ | 10:00 a.m.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: ‘They are not all Mexicans anymore’; Piojo Herrera questions Chivas tradition after Cowell signing | VIDEO

Also Read:  'My wife begged me not to do this'

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A new official European heat record has been set
A new official European heat record has been set
Posted on
Today’s stock markets, January 30th. Positive Europe after GDP data. UPS cuts 12 thousand positions
Today’s stock markets, January 30th. Positive Europe after GDP data. UPS cuts 12 thousand positions
Posted on
Esport 1 – All esports in 1 place!
Esport 1 – All esports in 1 place!
Posted on
There is a need to change the structure of the units in the electronic voting machine National News Malayalam news
There is a need to change the structure of the units in the electronic voting machine National News Malayalam news
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News