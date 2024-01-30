Is Liga MX on open TV? – Fox Sports

#Liga #open #Fox #Sports
A busy Tuesday, January 30, 2024 in terms of matches is concerned, since Liga MX will continue with its Matchday 4, after completing matchday 3; In addition, the Premier League picks up where it left off and will continue the rest of the round of 16 in the Asian Cup.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: West Ham vs. Bournemouth LIVE: Where to watch Edson Álvarez on TV, online and time Premier League 2024
💙 THE COLOR IS BLUE 💙
For us and for our people, Go Blues! For more!
🎥 We leave you the best shots of the match against Mazatlán 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Pp0YfvkwVY
— CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) January 30, 2024
LIGA MX (JOURNEY 4)
- Cruz Azul vs Xolos | TUDN, ViX Premium | 7:00 p.m.
- Mazatlán vs León | aztecadeportes.com, Amazon Prime Video, Azteca 7 | 7:00 p.m.
- Santos vs Puebla | aztecadeportes.com, Azteca 7, ViX Premium | 21:00 hours
- Chivas vs Toluca | TUDN, aztecadeportes.com, Azteca 7, ViX Premium | 21:05 hours
EXPANSION LEAGUE (DAY 4)
- Cimarrones vs Tlaxcala | Claro Sports, FOX Sports Premium, Pluto TV, FOX Sports 2 | 9:05 p.m.
PREMIER LEAGUE (DAY 22)
- Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal | Paramount+ | 13:30 horas
- Fulham vs Everton | Paramount+ | 13:45 horas
- Luton Town vs Brighton | Paramount+ | 13:45 horas
- Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United | Paramount+ | 14:00 horas
- Aston Villa vs Newcastle | Paramount+ | 14:15 horas
ASIAN CUP (EIGHTH FINALS)
- Uzbekistan vs Thailand | Star+ | 05:30 hours
- Saudi Arabia vs South Korea | Star+ | 10:00 a.m.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: ‘They are not all Mexicans anymore’; Piojo Herrera questions Chivas tradition after Cowell signing | VIDEO