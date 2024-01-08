Is Luca Brecel struggling with the curse of the world title? “The World Cup seems to have been a fluke”

#Luca #Brecel #struggling #curse #world #title #World #Cup #fluke

The thermometer in our country leaves little to the imagination, but for Luca Brecel (28) it can freeze or thaw. The world champion also immediately won the Masters. Rudy Bauwens, commentator at Eurosport, does not spare our compatriot.

His world title could or perhaps should have freed Luca Brecel, but after those magical two weeks in April 2023, Brecel cannot bend the downward curve.

“It was a two-way story,” commentator Rudy Bauwens analyzes Brecel’s defeat in the opening round of the Masters yesterday.

“Jack Lisowski played phenomenally, Luca was disappointingly weak. At 2-4 there was a possible turning point, but when there was no maximum break, the spirit was gone.”

“Luca had very little self-confidence. Before the match we had an interview with Luca and he said so himself.”

“That is a negative signal. To the outside world, but also to yourself. You then cover yourself, as if it won’t work after all.”

Luca is looking for a run like he did at the World Cup, but I don’t think he knows how to get back to the start of such a run.



Rudy Bauwens (Eurosport commentator)

Confidence is essential for every athlete. “You get that by playing well. You have no guarantees of victories, but if you play well, you are in a certain rhythm.”

“Think of the World Cup: he played there with a backpack (Brecel had never won at The Crucible), he could have lost his opener, but he won, was liberated and became world champion.”

“Luca is looking for a run like that, but I don’t think he knows how to get to the start of such a run again.”

“Luca lives on his talent and during the World Cup also made it a point that he had hardly trained.”

“That can work occasionally, but if I have to choose between someone with fixed training methods and someone who does it à l’improviste, then I know.”

“That it was successful at the World Cup, but that it will not be good that way much more often? Yes, I absolutely mean that.”

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies (𝕏). You have not given permission for this.

Click here to still allow this

Burden on the shoulders

Shortly after his elimination, Rudy Bauwens was sharp for Luca Brecel. “At the moment there is nothing that convinces me not to say that the World Cup, with all due respect for the performance, was mainly a fluke.”

“All the pieces of the puzzle fell into place then. He could have lost all his matches. He was affected by his matches and that happens every now and then.”

“Someone like Stuart Bingham has also become world champion, but has never been able to confirm it. I fear that Luca cannot become a great champion like Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Selby or John Higgins.”

Is there a curse of the world title? “The longer success is delayed, the greater the burden becomes.”

“You can then make jokes like Luca likes to do. He is very honest and says what he thinks. That’s to his credit.”

“But I’m sure there is a bit of panic. It hasn’t been going on all season. The closer the World Cup gets, the greater the pressure will become.”

I’m afraid Luca won’t become a great champion like Ronnie O’Sullivan or John Higgins.



Rudy Bauwens (Eurosport commentator)

Related: