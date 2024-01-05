Is oat milk bad for your health? Experts warn of the downsides of this trendy drink

#oat #milk #bad #health #Experts #warn #downsides #trendy #drink

Oat milk has it all. Over time, it has become a must-have for people with lactose intolerance but also for those whose objective is to avoid products from animal exploitation at all costs. But be careful because the benefits of this tasty alternative to cow’s milk are often questioned by dietitians.

“While oat milk is delicious, unfortunately it is not the most nutritious option,” Marissa Meshulam told HuffPost. First, most oat milks contain much less protein (2 to 3 grams per serving) than regular milk. In addition, as nutritionist Tamar Samuels explained, “Oat milk tends to be higher in calories and carbohydrates than other plant-based milks like almond and soy milk”. For example, one cup of oat milk contains about 100 to 150 calories and 16 to 20 grams of carbohydrates, compared to almond milk, which ranges from 45 to 100 calories per cup, and one gram of carbohydrates.

Watch out for sugar

“If you have high blood sugar, you also need to be careful, as many oat-based dairy products contain more sugar than other milk alternatives”, she added. Finally, if you are experiencing bloating and gas, it is best to avoid this drink because the gums and carrageenan it contains can increase these symptoms.

At the same time, health professionals also expressed their other concerns. Some point to the prevalence of pesticides used in the production of oat milk but also to the way in which this drink is prepared. Low-cost canola oil is often incorporated to achieve the creaminess often not found in other non-dairy drinks like almond or soy milk.

Concretely, “oat milk must be enriched with calcium, iron, vitamin A and vitamin D to make it nutritionally comparable to cow’s milk”, concluded registered dietitian nutritionist Vicki Shanta Retelny.

