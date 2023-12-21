Is Princess Catherine too stylish?

#Princess #Catherine #stylish

I find it both understandable and desirable that princesses have a well-stocked wardrobe at their disposal. But does every purchase have added value? Certainly not in the case of Princess Catherine.

It’s always a tricky subject: the price tag of royal fashion. On Monday, style pastor Arno Kantelberg announced in RTL Boulevard that he actually thought that Queen Máxima should always wear new clothes. To my surprise, the majority of presenters in the studio agreed. At the same time, there are also plenty of people who scream their lungs out on social media with every new purchase from Máxima. It is therefore an illusion that royals can do well for everyone in terms of shopping behavior.

But…. Lately I have been increasingly amazed by Princess Catherine’s purchases. I think it’s only a good thing that she is stylish. But she has now become so stylish that new items sometimes simply have to be examined to determine whether they are new or old. Take the white cloak that recently came into focus during a Christmas shoot. A very similar coat in the same color, with the same buttons (3 pieces) and almost the same length, was already hanging in her closet. In such a case I sincerely wonder why a new creation was chosen. Would it be job creation for the British fashion industry? Would she just enjoy having new fashions fitted? Could she have forgotten that she already had that other cloak? Would the shade clash with her pants? If so, why didn’t she buy trousers in the fabric of the existing coat? Unfortunately I don’t have any answers.

I came across more examples on Emma’s page from The Cambridge Court. Due to the light, the Hobbs cloaks below appear to differ in color, but nothing could be further from the truth. Apart from the length and a slightly different shape of the patch pockets, both coats are completely similar.

The difference with these red coats from Alexander McQueen is the buttons and a few seams. For the rest they are completely in agreement.

Two dresses, two hats, one picture.

And the last example: a green cloak. Look for the differences!

So many similarities in Princess Catherine’s wardrobe. In the poll you can indicate what you think about the question of whether Catherine is too stylish.

