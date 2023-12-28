Is Putin the most popular person in the world?

#Putin #popular #person #world

in 2023 December 27 21:42

Pro-Russian activist Erika Švenčionienė announced on social networks that Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most popular person in the world. It’s a lie.

Statements

V. Putin is the most popular person in the world. And no one can deny that.

Verdict

A lie. In none of the rankings of the most popular or influential people in the world, which are compiled in various countries and based on various criteria, V. Putin did not take first place this year.

Lie detector comment

Pro-Russian activist E. Švenčionienė (here) published her message that V. Putin is undoubtedly the most popular person in the world on the social network on December 9. She also explained that “United States media is considering naming him Person of the Year.”

Misleading message

But the truth is that Mr. Putin was among the nine candidates whose names were revealed as contenders for TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year title. Along with V. Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and King Charles III were among the finalists (here).

However, on December 6, it was announced that TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year was 2023 Grammy Award winning artist Taylor Swift (here).

“The Time” simultaneously published the 100 most popular people in the world, which were divided into several categories according to their fields of activity. In none of them is V. Putin’s name, and in the leader category are Olena Zelenska, Joe Biden, Olaf Scholz (here).

The publication “The Mirror Review” published the list of 25 most powerful people in the world for 2023-2024. Chinese President Xi Jinping takes the first place, Vladimir Putin comes in second, and Donald Trump comes in third.

The makers of this list emphasized that Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump made the top three because of their presidencies, which, despite some controversial decisions made during their terms, make them “powerful” (here).

Another list of popular people is published – the list of the 10 most famous personalities in the world, which is compiled based on how many followers the famous person has. In this list, Elon Musk took first place, Jeff Bezos second, Dwayne Johnson third, Joe Biden fourth, and Bill Gates fifth. V. Putin’s name is not on this list (here).

Morning Consult, a US consultancy, regularly conducts polls to find out which world politicians are most popular. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been named the most popular leader in the world, with an approval rating of 78 percent, according to the latest poll.

The ranking puts Modi ahead of other leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (here).

The research company “Gallup” is also trying to determine the most popular person in the USA. The U.S. may have to look beyond its borders to find public figures that most Americans feel good about and that Republicans and Democrats can agree on, her latest poll suggests.

Prince William of the United Kingdom is emerging as the strongest candidate to play this unifying role for the United States. 59 percent Americans rate him favorably and this is the highest rating of the 15 rated celebrities. In second place is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is favorably regarded by 57 percent. Americans. (here).

At that time, the least popular person is Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is viewed favorably by only 1% of Americans, and 90%. – unfavorably. His favorability dropped from 13 percent. in 2017 and in 2018 and is the lowest for him according to a Gallup trend that dates back to 2002. (here).

Generally speaking, V. Putin cannot really be called the most popular person in the world, because he does not have such a title either officially or unofficially.

Putin’s heyday was from 2013 to 2016, when Forbes magazine named him the most powerful person in the world four times (here).