Is Russia up to something? – A Yarsz intercontinental ballistic missile was put on standby near Moscow

The Russian Ministry of Defense also published footage of the ICBM being placed in a silo:

The RSZ-24 “Jarsz” is an intercontinental ballistic missile system. The intercontinental designation refers to its range (11,000 to 12,000 kilometers according to Russian data), which allows it to be used against targets outside Eurasia. And its ballistic indicator comes from the way the weapon is delivered to the target.

The special feature of the Jarsz is that the secondary charges in the launcher (the exact number of which is unknown, probably between 4-10 charges) are able to change direction and, as a result, provide a much more difficult target for air defense. By the way, such weapons are called MIRVs (multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles). Jarsz is also suitable for delivering nuclear charges.

Russia has the largest collection of nuclear weapons in the world, followed by the United States. The two of them own 90 percent of the world’s nuclear arsenal. According to the Association of American Scientists, Russia’s stockpile includes about 5,889 nuclear warheads, while the United States has about 5,244.

