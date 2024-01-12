#Shein #gravedigger #clothing #industry #innovator

Podcast DS Today

Is Shein the gravedigger of the clothing industry or an innovator?

Fast fashion is gradually flirting with the limits of the planet’s carrying capacity. Clothing giant Shein seems to be the worst example of this with bargain prices that defy all imagination. Yet collectively we apparently like to sit on it, and perhaps they even have technology that can make fashion less wasteful.

Too many clothes, usually made from petroleum, that become waste too quickly: the fashion sector has become stuck in its own low-cost model. Now Europe is forcing the industry to make the biggest transformation in thirty years. For five weeks, De Standaard finds out how big the challenge is and where the solutions lie. What innovations are needed to continue to give everyone access to a nice, sustainable second skin? Read all about it in the newspaper, the DS News app and on Standaard.be

