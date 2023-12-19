Is Sony’s policy against selling used disc PlayStation games?

#Sonys #policy #selling #disc #PlayStation #games

A few years ago, Sony made a sharp joke about Microsoft’s stillborn idea, yet they included in the regulations what we can and cannot do with our disc games.

19.12.2023 – Disc game sales in recent years – with the increasing popularity of the digital format – increasingly marginalized; physical game stores are closing down one by one, there are fewer and fewer disc games on the second-hand market, and although the majority of AAA games from major publishers still stick with it, most video games are actually only released digitally, and will not receive boxed editions later.

Of course, there is no need to fear that game discs will disappear forever, they will only exist in niche markets, which are kept alive by those who are quite rightly afraid that they may lose digital content one day and at any time. Contrary to popular belief, digitally purchased games do not come into the player’s possession, they only lend it, which the publisher, studio or platform owner can even withdraw without reason – in the worst case, they can steal it and ban the player’s profile.

Can they really take away your digitally purchased games at any time?

In contrast to disc games, which you take out whenever you want, and although they can be physically taken away from you, there is very little chance of that happening if you keep them on the shelf at home. Another general, but ultimate argument in favor of it is the buying and selling of games, since even after a single playthrough, you can immediately pass on a title, with which you can keep the cost of your continuous entertainment relatively low.

All of this was a much more significant issue 10 years ago than it is today, so when Microsoft came up with the great idea that the Xbox One would need a constant internet connection to function at all, which of course it did if only because the they also wanted to digitally link game discs to the profiles. In other words, this is how they wanted to ban the resale of disc games that have been used at least once, which would have killed not only the second-hand market, but also the friendly trade-in.

In fact, it was one of the big nails in the coffin of the Xbox One, which turned out to be such a high ball in 2013 that it would have been a crime for Sony not to knock it down. There were also the funny commercials about how easy it is to transfer the programs printed on the disc on PlayStation 4, which of course made Sony’s machine much more likable in the eyes of the players.

The only problem with this is that Sony actually prohibits the distribution of disc games – which is also described in their official rules, which every single PS4 owner had to accept.

The above formula seems very simple, and after the stupidity of the Redmond people, it’s even sympathetic, although in reality – according to Sony’s own regulations – the sale-exchange-rental of a disc game should take place like this:

1st step: you have to go to Sony and ask them for special permission to sell the disc.

Extra step: if the publisher is not Sony, we must first contact them and then the game publisher

Step 2: waiting for Sony (and the publisher) to answer something: since they already ban the used game market, they will probably reject the request, but we assume in good faith that they will approve it.

Step 3: the picture above.

Of course, without Sony’s special permission, it would not be possible to do business in any form with our disc games purchased for HUF 20,000+. It literally read:

7.1. It is forbidden to resell disc and digital games, unless we have specifically given permission to do so, but if the publisher is another company, then so is the publisher. (You must not resell either Disc-based Software or Software Downloads, unless expressly authorized by us and, if the publisher is another company, additionally by the publisher.)

Although it’s also true that the PS4 and PS5 never got a feature to filter or control this at all, so really, we do what we want under the grass. The funny thing in the story is that this policy is not new: it has been in existence since 2013, i.e. the trade in used discs was banned even when they were making advertisements that fit into Microsoft. Although Sony Interactive Entertainment’s president at the time, Shuhei Joshida, tried one tweetben to clarify things, which many people took as a license, but in fact it is not in the least.

Legally, you have to act in accordance with the regulations if Sony decides to plow into the second-hand market at any time – for example, it tells Facebook that the PS4-PS5 games uploaded to the Marketplace unfortunately threaten its business interests. However, such and similar situations will most likely never arise, since everyone could learn from the example of the Xbox One 10 years ago that it is not appropriate to insert the most sensitive components into this hornet’s nest. Perhaps even Sony’s skulls could not provide an answer as to why this point is not taken out; that year, Microsoft backed out of the idea almost immediately.

