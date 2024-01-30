Is Taipei old and shabby? Beipiao people shout “Kaohsiung is the real capital”. Internet acid reflux: It’s not for you | Search the Internet to pursue the incident | Oops

#Taipei #shabby #Beipiao #people #shout #Kaohsiung #real #capital #Internet #acid #reflux #Search #Internet #pursue #incident #Oops

2024-01-30 10:55 Lianhe News Network Comprehensive Report The 2024 Kaohsiung Lantern Festival grandly debuted at Love River Bay on the 27th. This year, the main feature of 2 yellow ducks returned to Kaohsiung, attracting more than 6…

The 2024 Kaohsiung Lantern Festival made its grand debut at Love River Bay on the 27th. This year, the two yellow ducks returned to Kaohsiung, attracting more than 600,000 people to make a pilgrimage to the site. Some netizens pointed out that recently many Beipiao people have begun to praise “Kaohsiung is the real capital” and think that Taipei is old and shabby. After the post was published, it also triggered heated discussions among netizens.

This netizen posted the title “Many people on this thread think that Kaohsiung is the real capital” on PTT, pointing out that the yellow duck has recently returned to Kaohsiung. From the social platform thread, he found that many people from the southern part of the North Piao praised “Kaohsiung is the real capital”. I think Kaohsiung is becoming more and more beautiful, with more and more buildings and arts and cultural activities. On the other hand, Taipei has been stagnant for many years and is old and shabby. I am curious what you think?

As soon as the post was posted, it immediately aroused heated discussions. Most netizens held the opposite opinions, saying, “Indeed, the Beipiao people should go back to Kaohsiung”, “Taipei is old and poor, not suitable for you”, “Very good, please don’t go to the North ! Don’t go back only after seeing a concert.”, “It’s so funny that a lot of people from Kaohsiung drifted to work in the north.” “Then why are all the people in Kaohsiung at the bottom in terms of salary? Is it because Kaohsiung people are highly meritorious?” “Two ducks want to be the capital city. ”, “If Chen Qimai can turn Kaohsiung’s net population outflow into a net inflow, then Kaohsiung will be truly revitalized.”

In addition, some netizens also pointed out that Kaohsiung only received 100 billion budget for the government’s forward-looking plan. Not only did there not be any construction, but there were also constant water and power outages. They all pointed out that “the water and power outages are dengue fever. Fortunately, Kaohsiung is a floating city, and the number of sinkholes is getting filled more and more.” Hole, if the polls don’t fall, you are a die-hard loyalist.” “As far as budget allocation is concerned, Kaohsiung is indeed the capital, and Taipei only gets a fraction of it in Qianzhan.” “We hold events every time to brag about the strength of Kaohsiung and subsidize others. Go and do it, give money to others, but the economy is still dead.”

The Kaohsiung City Tourism Bureau held the “2024 Kaohsiung Wonderland Winter Amusement Park” event, and Kaohsiung Port welcomed the yellow duck back to Kaohsiung. Mayor Chen Qimai said that Love River Bay has been transformed into a large-scale inflatable art exhibition venue. It has a large air mattress, a ball pool, a carousel, a small train and other amusement facilities, as well as a pier park with a delicious catering market. In addition to the catering market, all facilities and All performances are free, and the city government is also organizing a number of activities simultaneously. People from all over the country are welcome to participate and experience the charm of Kaohsiung.

