Is the intestine lazier than usual? Don’t worry, resort to these grandmother’s remedies and you will find relief within a few hours

#intestine #lazier #usual #Dont #worry #resort #grandmothers #remedies #find #relief #hours

Lazy bowel is a common disorder. Rather than treating it with medications, you can try these effective grandma’s remedies.

Just three bowel movements a week could be a warning sign that something is wrong. In particular, it could be a case of lazy intestine, a disorder from which many people suffer and which presents itself with a series of symptoms: bloating, stomach ache, meteorism, difficulty in evacuating, exhaustion and general malaise.

Rather than resorting to chemical laxatives, which can also have side effects, it is possible to act naturally to bring the intestine back into balance. First of all, you need to favor a varied and balanced diet, rich in fibre. Secondly, you can try natural laxatives against constipation.

Natural laxatives against lazy intestines

Against a lazy intestine you can try some effective grandmother’s remedies, all natural methods to get our “second brain” back into activity.

Natural laxatives against lazy intestines – biopianeta.it

The first method you can try isolive oil: just take a teaspoon as soon as you wake up, perhaps together with some lemon juice, to improve the state of the colon, promoting digestion and creating a protective layer on the intestinal mucosa. Also flax seed they can wake up the intestine, as they are rich in fibre. Simply add 2 tablespoons of these seeds to a glass of plain water and let it sit overnight.

In the morning, drink the contents of the glass, which will be full of mucilage, a gelatinous mass that will envelop the stool, making it softer. The dried plums they are another natural remedy against constipation, as they contain sorbitol. The advice is to eat 3-4 before going to sleep and immediately after drinking a glass of water. Finally, the bodies they help due to their pectin content which promotes the proliferation of good bacteria in the intestine. It is sufficient to eat just one, even cooked.

In addition to these natural laxatives, There are some general rules to combat lazy intestines to always be regular:

Drink at least 1.5/2 liters of water a day

Plan a time of day to dedicate to evacuation (the best is in the morning but it is essential to give yourself the right amount of time and not rush)

Control your breathing, inhaling by letting the air go down to your belly and exhaling following the same path backwards

Follow a diet rich in fibre, then consume 5 portions of fruit and vegetables

Do physical exercise (yoga, tai chi, pilates)

Consume less protein, especially red meat, which can disturb the bacterial flora; prefer oily fish and fresh products

Follow a calm and low-stress lifestyle, including treating yourself to moments of meditation and relaxation

Disable push notifications