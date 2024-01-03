Is the market going up or down?

#market

The new year has started and I want to discuss with you a very important topic that could turn the crypto world upside down: the spot bitcoin (BTC) ETF.

It is January 2, 2024, and we are on the eve of potentially major changes in the crypto market. The SEC is about to make a decision and the market is holding its breath. What does this mean for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies?

The excitement surrounding the spot bitcoin ETF

The spot bitcoin ETF is a big moment for the crypto market and the SEC’s decision is coming soon. In my video I discuss the possible scenarios that could arise from the SEC’s decision.

The deadline for one of the applications is January 10, but rumors and speculation are already growing strongly. It could completely change the way investors view Bitcoin

This is the moment when the market is on alert. Will Bitcoin soar or will this be a “sell the news” event leading to a crash? It is a time of uncertainty, but also of great opportunity.

My strategy and advice

In my video I discuss how I deal with this situation. I look at the potential volatility and the various analyzes floating around on platforms like Twitter (or should I say X?).

My goal is to give you a clear picture of what can happen and how you can position yourself in these exciting times.

I also dive into the technical analysis of bitcoin’s price movements and discuss the possible impact of the upcoming halving. These are all factors that can contribute to the volatility and opportunities in the market

I look at various indicators and the sentiments within the crypto community. It is important to focus not only on bitcoin, but also on the overall market and how other crypto such as ethereum (ETH) may behave during this period

Bitcoin, crypto and shares

