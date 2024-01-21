Is the smart ring the health tracker of the future?

#smart #ring #health #tracker #future

Will we soon be wearing a smart ring that monitors our health and lifestyle? Tech companies think so. Now that health trackers such as smartwatches and pedometers have become commonplace, these companies have discovered another place on our bodies where no tech product yet exists: around the finger.

A major player that is going to focus on a smart ring appears to be Samsung. Last Wednesday, at a presentation where it presented its latest smartphones, it had a surprise in store at the end. As a bonus, it showed images of the so-called ‘Galaxy Ring’.

A video of a shiny black ring floating in space, chock full of sensors, appeared on the screen. Matthew Wiggins, director of Samsung’s digital health research group, provided the video with a somewhat pompous intro: “We have developed a powerful and accessible health and wellness device that will change the future of health.”

Not much is known about the Galaxy Ring yet. A launch date was not communicated. “Soon” is the most concrete thing a spokesperson wanted to say about this to American tech media. Nothing is known about the price either. All that was said is that the gem “has the best sensor technology and the comfort to wear it 24/7.”

Not a new concept

Smart rings have been around for a while, but have been a niche product so far. The best-known name on that market is the Finnish Oura, which launched the first version of the Oura Ring in 2015. That was still a sturdy, thick copy at the time. The brand is now on its third version, and the ring has become a lot thinner, making it look much more like a normal ring. The images that Samsung showed of its Galaxy Ring make it clear that their design is very similar to that of Oura.

According to believers of smart rings, they have a number of advantages over more classic health trackers such as smartwatches and pedometers. This means the battery lasts longer – up to a week – allowing users to wear them longer and measure more data. This makes them very suitable for monitoring sleep or measuring movement during the day. The skin under the finger would also be more suitable for measuring the heart rate than on the wrist, with a smartwatch. In addition, a ring is not very noticeable: you almost forget that you are wearing it, so you wear it more often.

From niche to mainstream

According to Oura CEO Tom Hale, Samsung’s announcement proves that the product category has a future. “New players entering the market are validating the category’s raison d’être,” Hale said. He believes Oura will be able to compete, partly because it has so many patents. “We have 100 issued patents, 270 patents pending, and more than 130 registered trademarks.”

Such patents can certainly provide protection. For example, Apple has not been allowed to sell the Apple Watch 9 or Apple Watch Ultra in the US for some time now, due to a patent dispute with the Masimo company.

Still, there are ways Samsung can compete. Starting with the cost price: with a minimum price of 329 euros, Oura rings are quite expensive. In addition, you need a subscription of 6 euros per month to use all the functionality. If Samsung can market its Galaxy Ring at a lower price, and without a mandatory paying subscription, then it has negotiated a significant advantage. Moreover, it can integrate the Galaxy Ring into the ecosystem, allowing it to work seamlessly with the Samsung Galaxy phones and the smartwatch Samsung Galaxy Watch.

In addition to Oura, there are several other companies active with smart rings, such as Circular, Motiv and Evie. It has been rumored for years that Apple is also working on a smart ring. In 2019, it applied for a patent on it. A year earlier, Microsoft also did the same. The entry of Samsung already gives the niche more weight.

But not all attempts are successful. In 2019, Amazon launched the ‘Echo loop’, a smart ring that allowed you to have Amazon’s assistant Alexa around your finger. The reviews were anything but positive, and a year later the project was canceled again.