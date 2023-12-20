Is the United States government willing to release Alex Saab?

#United #States #government #release #Alex #Saab

In the last few hours, various versions published in the media claim that Joe Biden’s government would be willing to release the Colombian businessman Alex Saab, imprisoned in the United States and accused of being Nicolás Maduro’s front man.

Although a newspaper investigation Time revealed that the Barranquilla man is still detained in Miami, according to official records of the US justice system, federal sources previously assured that for 6 months there has been talk of a possible conditional release as part of reserved agreements between Washington and Caracas.

Roberto Deniz, a renowned Venezuelan journalist from the Armando.info portal, gave his opinion on this, media responsible for several investigations that revealed Saab’s links to acts of corruption.

«The United States removed the sanction from Carlos Malpica Flores, nephew of Cilia Flores, released and returned the narco-nephews. According to reports that emerged today, the White House also seems willing to release Alex Saab, Nicolás Maduro’s preferred contractor. In exchange for what will they please Maduro? post on.

The journalist also pointed out that in recent weeks “Maduro’s emissaries in the negotiation with the United States have conveyed to the Americans detained in Venezuela that through their families they should push the idea that their release involves the exchange with Alex Saab.” .

Rumors of a possible exchange became much stronger on the afternoon of December 19, after the Coalition for Human Rights and Democracy reported that the government of Nicolás Maduro had released US citizens Airan Berry and Luke Denman.

However, minutes later sources from the same organization confirmed to The National that the authorities had searched for the two political prisoners in El Helicoide with their belongings, but after a few minutes they were returned to the detention center.

Although those close to the Colombian businessman confirmed that he is still behind bars, the fact that the file against Alex Saab has been surprisingly sealed and that two recent actions remain confidential has caused concern in Venezuelan sectors.

At the moment, no official source in the United States has commented on the matter.

The United States removed the sanction from Carlos Malpica Flores, nephew of Cilia Flores, released and returned the “narco-nephews.” According to versions that emerged today, the White House also seems willing to release Alex Saab, Nicolás Maduro’s preferred contractor. In exchange for what… — Roberto Deniz (@robertodeniz) December 19, 2023

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!