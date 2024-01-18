Is there a link between pesticides and Parkinson’s disease? A study, requested by Vandenbroucke, is underway

The centrist MP mentioned a report broadcast the day before by RTBF on the use of pesticides, particularly in agriculture.

The question of including Parkinson’s disease, when caused by pesticides, in the list of occupational diseases was already addressed in 2013 by the Fedris authorities. The “Chemical and Toxic Agents” Medical Commission then carried out a broad study of the scientific literature. The report was then presented to the Scientific Council.

The Commission and the Fedris Scientific Council noted that epidemiological and experimental studies suggested the hypothesis of an association between exposure to pesticides and Parkinson’s syndrome, or even Parkinson’s disease, but that these studies contained weaknesses, explained Mr. Vandenbroucke. No causal relationship between occupational exposure to pesticides and Parkinson’s syndrome or Parkinson’s disease has been established. However, it was concluded that it could be recommended to apply the precautionary principle and to encourage the prevention methods usually recommended in order to limit exposure when handling pesticides.

“This position may change in the future depending on the development of scientific knowledge. I asked to repeat this study based on provisional scientific knowledge and literature. Fedris immediately started working,” explained the minister.

