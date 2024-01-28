Is there an age limit?

#age #limit

The importance of having a health plan to protect your health and well-being is indisputable. The possibility of including family members as dependents is a convenience offered by many of these plans.

However, a question that frequently arises is about the maximum age allowed for the inclusion of dependents. The legislation that governs Health Plans in Brazil does not establish a specific limit, leaving this definition at the discretion of each operator.

It is essential, therefore, to understand the nuances of the contract before signing it, especially if the intention is to include dependents. Let’s explore this question and understand how age can influence not only the inclusion of family members, but also the associated costs.

Age adjustment in health plans

Although there is no defined maximum age for including dependents in a health plan, it is crucial to understand that the age of beneficiaries can directly impact the plan’s costs.

The National Health Agency (ANS) establishes age groups that may result in changes in the amounts paid. These tracks are divided as follows:

0 to 17 years old;

18 to 29 years old;

30 to 39 years old;

40 to 49 years old;

50 to 59 years old;

60 to 69 years old;

70 years or more.

These categories influence the calculation of adjustments in health plans, considering that, as age advances, the probability of needing medical and hospital treatments increases. Article 15 of the Health Plans Law legitimizes this variation in values ​​and regulates adjustments, establishing conditions for contracts signed after 2004.

In the case of beneficiaries in the oldest age group, the value cannot exceed six times the amount in the first bracket and there is also a limit to the accumulated price variation between the highest brackets.

Choosing the right health plan

To make an informed choice, it is essential to understand the contractual terms, the benefits offered and the limitations present in each health plan. In addition to financial considerations, the quality of service is a crucial factor.

The ideal health plan should provide not only financial coverage, but also quality care that promotes the desired safety and well-being for you and your family. In this sense, research and an in-depth understanding of the contract are essential steps to ensure a choice aligned with your needs and expectations.